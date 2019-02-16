Good News For Kaun Banega Crorepati Fans! Amitabh Bachchan Announces KBC Season 11!

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 was one of the successful seasons. The season 10's tagline was 'Kab Tak Rokege'. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was part of the show for eight seasons, played the perfect host in Season 11 as well. The quiz reality show wrapped up on November 23, 2018. The comedian and actor Kapil Sharma was the special guest of the finale episode. It has to be recalled that the contestant Binita Jain, a teacher by profession, won a Crore last season.

Now, the host, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and revealed that he will soon return as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepathi Season 11. Big B wrote, "T 3089 - आदर आदाब अभिनंदन आभार ! मैं अमिताभ बच्चन प्रस्तुत करने जा रहा हूँ , इस वर्ष २०१९ का नया अभियान ... कौन बनेगा करोड़पति ... KBC !!🙏🙏❤️❤️🤗🤗🌹🌹 बहुत जल्द आपके घरों में !!" - (sic)

Fans are super excited about the same and wished the actor 'all the best'. One of the fans wrote, "क्या बात है , मज़ा आ गया सुनकर यानि कि अब बहुत ही शीघ्र हम फिर देखेंगे आपको live 😍🥰," while another fan wrote, "Kyaa baat.. sun ke hi jhoomne ka man ho gaya..!!🕺🏻😍😍✌🏻🌸✌🏻👍🏻🙏🏻." - (sic)

@Ashabachchan commented on Big B's post, "Badumbaaaaaaaaaaa kBC 2019 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. So. Happy. 😍😘. Waiting. ..you my hero. . & wishing you all happiens . &. Good wishes . Lovvvve. You. .. Shahenshah 😘❤️🆎." Nameeta Patole wrote, "Wowww... Great news of the day... Waiting eagerly... KBC with you 💕🙏." - (sic)

