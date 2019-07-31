Gordon Ramsay Called Murderer For Shooting Goat Live On His Show; Twitterati Enraged
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently started his own show called Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. The Masterchef judge has gotten himself in trouble because of his act on the latest episode. As a part of the show, which is aired on National Geographic, he was travelling to New Zealand. He was exploring and discovering the secrets of Maori cuisine, as reports suggest. Fellow chef Monique Fiso even showed Gordon eating wild plants. Later, the celebrity chef took a shot at a wild goat and cooked it on his show. This has left viewers highly enraged, prompting them to call him a murderer.
Viewers Want PETA To Take Action
Ramsay Gordon's act of killing an animal on live television has angered animal lovers across the world. Many shared posts tagging animal welfare non-profitable organization PETA, asking the latter to take action against the celebrated chef.
Gets Called Cruel!
One of them commented, "I hate you. You are a very cruel person. You are the answer to the animal. Just another thoughtless and cruel person, profiting from the fear, misery, suffering and murder of innocent animals". - (sic)
Gordon Ain't No Stranger To Hate
It isn't only the recent act of Ramsay's that has agitated fans. He is despised by many for his ‘mean and cruel' behavior on Masterchef too. Another Twitter user commented, "What a mindless cruel show from yet another overweight mindless ego driven cook."
A Few Supported Him
However, a few spoke in favor of the celebrity chef and went on to say that his act was completely justified. "It's good to finally see someone actually cook & eat what they hunted for dinner, vegan's have no idea the tasty treat they're missing," another user said.
Im absolutely AGAINST trophy hunting. But the outrage against @GordonRamsay is a bit hypocritical. Where'd u think your lamb & mutton came from? Also, it's how traditional folk not just in New Zealand but many countries eat. Even meat in cold storage was once alive #GordonRamsay— Rakhi Bose (@theotherbose) July 30, 2019
Inhuman! This will inspire & encourage people who organize Trophy Hunting #GordonRamsay— Sunderdeep Singh (@SSunderdeep) July 30, 2019
and now we have #GordonRamsay on #NationalGeographic of all places shooting goats for TV cook ups... Unbelievable @peta @CBTHunting @HuntSabs @LeagueACS @HSIGlobal— Paul Duncan (@PaulDuncan67) July 30, 2019
Dhinchak Pooja & Her New Song 'Naach Ke Paagal' Are Trending; Tweeples' Reaction Is Hilarious!