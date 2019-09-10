Gul Khan Confirms NO Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 4, Ishqbaaz 2 Or Tanhaiyan 2, As Of Now

No IPKKND 4, Tanhaiyan 2 Or Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Leap!

Gul shared a note which read, "As of now, we are not working on Arjun 2, IPK 4, Qubool Hai 2, Tanhaiyaan 2, IB 2. Kulfi leap is not happening for now! And currently we are not repeating any of our lead actors! Future what will happen, only God is aware, not me." - (sic)

Kunal Jaisingh Jokes…

She captioned the note, "That will save everybody a lot of energy." Kunal Jaisingh who was seen in Gul's Ishqbaaz, joked, "Hahaha oh damn i was just about to call you to see if you have work for me 😂😂😂," to which the producer replied, "@kunaljaisingh 🤣🤣🤣 too cool KJS." - (sic)

A Few Users Felt Gul Khan Was Rude To Fans

While many laughed at Gul's announcement, some felt it was rude to respond in such a way. The producer gave it back to such users/haters like a boss. One of the users wrote, "Well done👏👏👏(slow claps) I think the leads of these popular shows have better work to do than your serials...this was very rude to tell us this is not happening 🙄🙄🙄🙄," to which Gul replied, "@miss_frolic yes I am sure they do ! So be happy for them na instead of writing here 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pls go write there !." - (sic)

Gul Gives Back To Haters Like A Boss!

Another user commented, "Rude you guys 👎👎👎 making fun of fans emotions ...may Allah punish you 🙏," the producer replied, "yeah sure that's what Allah is waiting for ! To read your insta comments 👏👏👏👏👏 brilliant !!!." - (sic)