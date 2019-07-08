Gul Khan On Zaira Wasim Quitting Films: Every Part Of My Sensibility Was Angered By Her Tweet!

‘Every Part Of My Sensibility Was Angered By Her Tweet’

Gul was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "Every part of my sensibility was angered by her tweet, but that's the woman I have come to become today! When I was 18, I have been where she is many times in my heart. It's not easy when you are brought up in a particular way to embrace ambition and fame so smoothly."

"Everything around us tells us we are not of sound moral fibre if we seek success and we are not of high character if we chose career over everything else! And it eventually takes a tremendous amount of struggle to come out of that social conditioning and believe that God will always love you no matter what you chose, unlike humans."

Regarding the response she got from the industry, she said, "Invoking religion was wrong on her part but unfortunately a lot of successful and grown up people have called her moronic and stupid. I think that's a bit unfair on their part, firstly because she is just a kid and its unfair on everybody so well-read and so-well informed to assume, that she is supposed to understand comprehensively the politics of feminism and religion at 18! I mean when you are 18 you cannot interpret the weather properly and we want her to interpret religion correctly!"

When asked what she wants to tell Zaira, Gul said, "I am hoping you read this Zaira. I kind of understand the pressure you must be going through, but please remember that the opportunity you have got has also come to you through God only and there are millions of young women who would die to get such a chance. If there is anything Muslim women need right now is a voice and a correct representation. You are unable to see the power you have and what you can become."

"Being a celebrity is not just about recognition, it has a currency of its own. And if used correctly that currency can be used as a potential game changer."

"If your ‘iman' does not permit you to understand the magnitude of positive influence you can bring about in the entire community, then please realign it! Because no faith in this world says that women should not have the power to change!"