Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Narrowly Escape Deadly Paris Blast!

A powerful explosion caused by a gas leak at Paris bakery devastated the street it was on! It is being said that the blast took place at around 9 am (the local time). Three people were killed and dozens were injured in the severe explosion. Television couple, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who are currently holidaying in Paris, were just metres away from the explosion site! Both the actors expressed shock, extended condolences and informed fans that they are safe.

Gurmeet shared a video and wrote, "Imagine in the morning in #Paris after feeling the impact on the window I went to look out to see what happened ... my heart reaches out to the people who faced it. Thanku god @imdebina Nd I are safe. Thr was also some protest going on which we filmed today morning. #iloveparis." - (sic)

He also wrote on Instagram, "As much I love to travel I live going back to Paris again and again. The city highest in energy , style , fashion , passion and love. Where else can I get a combination of all these and more which in turn brings out the best in me.Unfortunately today morning there was a blast out of gas leakage and we even felt the impact on our window. As much as I thank god that we are safe my heart goes out to the people under the consequence. Leaving the city to come back again and again and ... again." - (sic)

Imagine in the morning in #Paris after feeling the impact on the window I went to look out to see what happened ... my heart reaches out to the people who faced it. Thanku god @imdebina Nd I are safe. Thr was also some protest going on which we filmed today morning. #iloveparis pic.twitter.com/ziF2LKas3S — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) January 12, 2019

Debina wrote, "With regards to d #Paris blast due to gas leak @gurruchoudhary and I ARE FINE🙏🏻. Even though I felt the impact in my window and when came out at 9.30 there was fire fighters and ambulances in the road. I posted on insta thinking it's some kind of Paris protest. Heartfelt 4 Paris." - (sic)

Most Read: Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Gets A Bumper Opening; Beats Bigg Boss & Naagin 3!