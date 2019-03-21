Haarsh Limbachiyaa Agrees He Is Riding On His Wife Bharti Singh’s Success!

English
    Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh were seen together in Nach Baliye. The couple recently participated in Colors' stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Now, they will be seen in an adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. The writer-husband credits his fame to wife Bharti Singh. He feels there is nothing wrong in encashing upon his wife's name and fame. Khatra Khatra Khatra is produced by Haarsh, and the couple will be hosting the show. In an interview to IE, Haarsh agreed that he is riding on wife's success.

    Haarsh Agrees He Is Riding On Bharti’s Success

    Many people think you are riding high on his wife-comedienne Bharti's success, Haarsh was quoted by IE as saying, "Well, I would like to say, they are quite right! I am what I am because of Bharti. And if I will not ride on her success, who would? She is my wife. And I don't see anything wrong in that."

    Haarsh On Khatra Khatra Khatra

    When asked as to why he decided to make a show with so many celebrities even though the show had Bharti, he said, "Honestly, when I shared the idea with Bharti, she just loved it. Khatra Khatra Khatra is all about friendship. It is almost like having a picnic together. There is no stress over lines. It is less work and more fun. But yes, all of us have a hard time dealing with each other's pranks."

    The Show Is All About Fun

    Regarding the show, Haarsh told the leading daily, "It is completely all about fun. I tell them to just come in time. Rest everything is sorted. Once the camera rolls, we are only enjoying ourselves. People have also been asking me about Bharti but I must tell you, knowing that it's all our own money, she has been a thorough professional. She even pushes me to wake up on time."

    Haarsh Wants Krushna & Rohit On The Show

    Apart from Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants, Haarsh plans to get more people on the show. Usha Nadkarni shot for the show recently. Haarsh says that he wants to have Krushna and Rohit Shetty also on the show.

