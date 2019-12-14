Happy Birthday Divyanka Tripathi! Did You Know Pankaj Played Cupid In Her & Vivek’s Love Story?

How Did Vivek Meet Divyanka?

As to how they crossed paths initially, Vivek told DC, "We met through our co-star who knew us both very well. He thought we both would be very compatible and are meant for each other. So it was based on his suggestion that Divyanka and I took the initiative to get to know each other better."

Divyanka Says There Was Only ‘Hi’ & ‘Bye’ Between Them

Divyanka revealed that although they were working on the same show, they didn't know each other. In another interview, she had revealed that they didn't have each other's phone number and there was only 'hi' and 'bye' between them.

Pankaj Bhatia Played Cupid In DiVek’s Love Story

She told DC, "It was our common friend and co-star Pankaj who told us that we are both very similar, and to see if things would click between us. Honestly, although we were shooting together, we never imagined we'd end up together!"

Was It Love At First Sight?

When asked if it was love at first sight, Vivek said it wasn't and things developed gradually while Divyanka said that it was love in just two meetings.

Fairytale Proposal

Vivek revealed that he proposed to Divyanka on her birthday and she wasn't even aware that he had something like that on his mind. When he popped the question, she was flabbergasted. The actor added that he had to shake her to make her realise it was real and not a daydream. On the other hand, Divyanka said that the moment (Vivek's proposal) was truly special. The actress added that she felt like a princess from a fairytale.

DiVek’s Memorable Moment

While Divyanka calls Vivek, ‘jaan', he calls her, ‘Dew'. When asked as to which was their most memorable date, Vivek said that it was the day, when he first met her. He said, "She was very sweet to me. We kept talking and when we became a little comfortable with each other, we went for a long walk. That's my memorable first date with her." While Divyanka's memorable moment was the proposal day ‘December 14'.

The couple got engaged on January 15, 2015, and tied the knot in July the same year. Everyone is aware of how grand the wedding was!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein End: Vivek Thanks YHM For Giving His Wife!

Recently, Vivek took to social media and expressed gratitude for all that ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' has given him, expecially, for giving him the love of his life, Divyanka, as the show ended. Sharing a few throwback pictures, the actor wrote, "Taking a moment to reflect upon the finest memories from YHM days. This show made so many careers but it gave me a tad extra..my beautiful wife! @divyankatripathidahiya Thank you @ektaravikapoor @balajitelefilmslimited @sandiipsikcand @sonalijaffar @starplus for conceptualising and sustaining a gripping and an entertaining content for so long." - (sic)

The Actor Further Writes…

"I still get referred to as the ACP a lot of times and I left the show 2 years ago. Missed out on getting together with the entire team on and behind the camera as it was the absolute final day of shoot. Congratulations #Yhm for successfully completing 6 years in a very competitive industry and departing gracefully! 🙂." - (sic)

Divyanka Celebrates Birthday With Vivek

Divyanka is celebrating her birthday in London with her husband Vivek. The actress shared a picture and wrote, "And for us the birthday starts... NOW." About her birthday celebration, she told HTcafe, "Birthdays, for me, are about being spending time with the people I love. I prefer to take an off on this day unless there's an absolute necessity at work. I have no birthday plans but Vivek must surely have one. For me, the most precious gift is getting his undivided attention."