Happy Birthday Sara Khan! These Pics Prove That She Can Rock Both Modern & Traditional Attire

The Smile On Sara’s Face Is Making Her Glow!

Sara looks beautiful in this blue lehenga, which has red floral designs. The smile on her face is making her more beautiful. The actress captioned the picture, "Sharma gayi mein haye haye 🤭😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"- (sic)

Sara’s Festive Look

The actress looks simple yet beautiful in a white chudidhar. This picture was posted by the actress during Eid festival. The actress celebrated the festival with her sister and friends.

During Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasan Shoot

Sharing this picture, Sara wrote, "Shoot day today! On the sets of Yeh Ishq Nahi Aasan! 🎥

Sending you all positive vibes ❤️❤️."(sic)

She looks simple yet beautiful in this blue kurta and white jacket.

Sara Looks Stunning In This Blue Dress

The Bidaai actress looks hot in this blue thigh-high slit dress. Her fans were all praise for the actress. One of the fans wrote, "Looking hot @ssarakhan," another fan wrote, "Looking so much beautiful and hot." (sic)

BTS Picture From Bismillah Song

She looks stunning in this royal blue dress, which has a cut slit. This picture is from latest music album titled Bismillah. Posting the picture, the actress wrote, "Aaj blue hai paani paani Bts from my upcoming song #bismillah 😍🤞." (sic)

At Music Album Blackheart Photo-shoot

Sara looked super hot in music album Blackheart photo-shoot. In this picture, she can be seen wearing a black outfit with a cut slit at the front. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "#blackhearted coming soon @yammkhan." (sic)

Sara Looks Super Hot In Black!

This is another picture from the same photo-shoot, in which Sara can be seen donning a black dress. She is seen holding the alcohol bottle in one hand and heels in another. She captioned the picture as, "Menu pal pal judge Karda ye zamana Dress: @zooomberg Styled by: @ashnaamakhijani Managed exclusively by @slashproductions @nik446 Venue @ angrezipatiyalaa." (sic)