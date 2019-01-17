Hardik Pandya Avoids Stepping Out Of The House, Not Picking Calls Post Koffee With Karan Controversy

Hardik Hasn’t Stepped Out Of The House; He Is Not Even Taking Any Calls!

Hardik's father revealed to Mid-day that ever since he has returned from Australia, he hasn't stepped out of the house. He was quoted as saying, "He watched the match. Ever since he has returned from Australia, he has not stepped out of the house. He is also not taking any calls... he is just taking rest."

‘There Was No Mood To Celebrate The Festival’

He further added, "It's a festival... a public holiday in Gujarat, but Hardik did not fly any kites. He loves flying kites but his busy cricketing schedule never allowed him to be at home during this festival over the last few years. This time, he had a chance to fly kites, but because of the adverse situation, there was no mood to celebrate the festival."

Hardik Is Disappointed With The Suspension

"He is very disappointed with the suspension and repents the views he expressed on the TV show. He is committed not to repeat the same mistake."

‘We Have Decided Not To Talk To Him On This Subject’

Hardik's father told the leading daily, "We have decided not to talk to him on this subject. Even his elder brother Krunal has not discussed anything about the episode with him. We are waiting for the BCCI's decision."