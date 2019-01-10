KWK 6: Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul In A Mess; Duo To Be Banned For 2 Matches; Will Karan Johar Respond?

Apology Doesn’t Appear Sincere!

As per TimesNow report, Rahul said in the letter, "Apology has obviously been drafted by the agency. Doesn't appear sincere. I am inclined to suggest a penalty but since I have not seen the clip, maybe Diana would like to suggest some penalty. There should be a penalty? What do you feel? Could be different for both players depending on what they said on the show."

Remarks Made By The Two Players Were ‘Very Crass’!

CoA chief Vinod Rai suggested a two-match ban for both players. He said, "I have seen the remarks made by these two players on the show in print today. Very crass. No apology can cover it. I had asked Diana to suggest penalty because I had not seen the clip."

"I think we need to give both of them a two-match suspension. If Diana agrees, Rahul please draft an appropriate instruction and issue today as their explanations have come in. Separately please prepare an advisory to all BCCI contracted players and support staff."

Hardik Responds To Show Cause Notice

Meanwhile, in the response to the show cause, Hardik wrote, "I made an appearance on the chat show where I have made certain statements without realising that these could be disrespectful and offend sensitivities of viewers for which I am sincerely regretful."

He Writes…

"I would like to assure you that there was no malice or any sort of ill-intent on my part to offend anyone or portray any section of the society in bad light. I made these statements in the flow of the show and had not comprehended the extent to which my statements would be found offensive. Rest assured I hold the BCCI in highest regard and will exercise complete discretion and prudence to ensure that such incidents are never repeated in future."

Will Mr Karan Johar Even Respond?

Because it was he who asked such questions to the cricketers - 'why he (Hardik) doesn't ask women for their names in nightclubs', 'what happens when both of them like a particular person (girl)' and not to forget the question from rapid fire round 'choose the better batsman between Virat & Sachin'! They are youngsters and therefore, chose the young cricketer, but to ignore the ‘legend of cricket' was a "crime" for the fans!