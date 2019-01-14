Hardik-Rahul Fiasco: Babul Supriyo Supports The Cricketers & Slams Diana Edulji
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul got into a big mess because of their obnoxious behaviour. Hardik's sexist comment has landed both the cricketers in major trouble. Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the cricketers have been suspended from playing any form of cricket with immediate effect. Hardik has also lost out on sponsorship deals as Gillette. However, former Chief selector and Indian wicket-keeper Kiran More has come out in support of Hardik. He said that Hardik has learnt his lesson and will play an important part for India at the World Cup.
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Babul Supriyo has slammed BCCI's CoA Member, Diana Edulji for trying to destroy the careers of Hardik and Rahul. But, the cricketer, Harbhajan Singh has slammed the crickets. On the other hand, actress Urvashi Rautela is said to be upset with Hardik's 'Kill' comment. Read on to know more!
Babul Supriyo Slams Diana Edulji
Babul Supriyo tweeted, "With due & utter respect to Diana Edulji & her contribution to Indian cricket, May I say that her thinking has got 'fossil' to contemplate such extreme stepsWhat Hardik said is deplorable but their has to be some prudence in the way such senior minds handle the young ones." - (sic)
Babul Supriyo Supports The Cricketers!
He further wrote, "There is 'Thick' line between reprimanding someone and destroying them !! My plea to these seniors : please behave your ages gentlemen & ladies.. Rest my case." - (sic)
Harbhajan Singh Slams Hardik & Rahul
The cricketer Harbhajan Singh slammed Rahul and Hardik for tarnishing the image of the game and those who play it. He was quoted by India Today as saying, "I will not travel with these two guys in the bus if my daughter or my wife are travelling in the team bus with me. How would they feel? You are looking at women in only one angle and that is not right."
Harbhajan Says…
"We don't talk about all this even with our friends and they were talking on public television. Now people might think was Harbhajan Singh like this, was Anil Kumble like this and was Sachin Tendulkar... The BCCI did the right thing, and this is also the way forward. This was expected and I am not surprised."
Urvashi Rautela
It has to be recalled that when Karan Johar asked Hardik as to whom he wants to Kill, Marry and Hook-Up with, Hardik had said that he would kill Urvashi Rautela, marry Parineeti Chopra and hook up with Esha Gupta. Interestingly, the cricketer was linked to all these three actresses.
Urvashi Rautela Upset With Hardik’s ‘Kill’ Comment!
According to Mid-day report, sources close to the actress said that Urvashi is taken aback by his response as he had once claimed to be more than just her buddy. They were even spotted at parties and events together. The actress is wondering as to why she was meted out such harsh treatment!
