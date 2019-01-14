Hardik-Rahul Fiasco: Babul Supriyo Supports The Cricketers & Slams Diana Edulji

Babul Supriyo Slams Diana Edulji

Babul Supriyo tweeted, "With due & utter respect to Diana Edulji & her contribution to Indian cricket, May I say that her thinking has got 'fossil' to contemplate such extreme stepsWhat Hardik said is deplorable but their has to be some prudence in the way such senior minds handle the young ones." - (sic)

Babul Supriyo Supports The Cricketers!

He further wrote, "There is 'Thick' line between reprimanding someone and destroying them !! My plea to these seniors : please behave your ages gentlemen & ladies.. Rest my case." - (sic)

Harbhajan Singh Slams Hardik & Rahul

The cricketer Harbhajan Singh slammed Rahul and Hardik for tarnishing the image of the game and those who play it. He was quoted by India Today as saying, "I will not travel with these two guys in the bus if my daughter or my wife are travelling in the team bus with me. How would they feel? You are looking at women in only one angle and that is not right."

Harbhajan Says…

"We don't talk about all this even with our friends and they were talking on public television. Now people might think was Harbhajan Singh like this, was Anil Kumble like this and was Sachin Tendulkar... The BCCI did the right thing, and this is also the way forward. This was expected and I am not surprised."

Urvashi Rautela

It has to be recalled that when Karan Johar asked Hardik as to whom he wants to Kill, Marry and Hook-Up with, Hardik had said that he would kill Urvashi Rautela, marry Parineeti Chopra and hook up with Esha Gupta. Interestingly, the cricketer was linked to all these three actresses.

Urvashi Rautela Upset With Hardik’s ‘Kill’ Comment!

According to Mid-day report, sources close to the actress said that Urvashi is taken aback by his response as he had once claimed to be more than just her buddy. They were even spotted at parties and events together. The actress is wondering as to why she was meted out such harsh treatment!