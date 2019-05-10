Harshad Chopda, Barun Sobti, Vivian Dsena & Others Whom We Want To See As Mr Bajaj On KZK 2!
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The show has been hitting headlines for one or the other reason - be it regarding the cast or story. Recently, Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna, celebrated her birthday with her rumoured boyfriend and co-star Parth Samthaan (seen as Anurag) in Mussoorie. People, who believed that Hina Khan (seen as Komolika) and Erica do not share great bond, got perfect reply from her as the actress shared series of cute pictures snapped with Erica and wished her on her special day!
The show is also in news regarding the cast - as the viewers are aware Hina will be going on a break. Ekta Kapoor revealed that they are all set to introduce Mr Bajaj with her Instagram post. Many names are doing the rounds about who will play this character.
Who Will Play Mr Bajaj?
It was said that Hiten Tejwani, Karan Wahi, Siddharth Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Samir Kochhar and Iqbal Khan are being considered. According to Spotboye report, the makers might select Karan Wahi for the role of Mr Bajaj! As the makers are still in process of selection, here is the list of actors who we would want to see as Mr Bajaj!
Harshad Chopda
Although no one can replace the iconic role played by Ronit Roy, we feel Harshad Chopda might fit into the actor's shoes. We have seen Harshad's angry young man and mature looks on Bepannaah and we are sure that fans would love to watch him in Mr Bajaj's role.
Barun Sobti
The angry young man character (Arnav Raizada) he played in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam and the rich man's character (Haider) played in Tanhaiyaan have impressed the fans. Barun, no doubt, fits in Mr Bajaj's role. In fact, initially, it was even said that he was considered for the role, but he denied the speculations saying that he has no clue about it.
Vivian Dsena
Vivian's previous roles RK in Madhubala and Harman in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki are enough to prove that the actor fits into Ronit's shoes! Vivian's ‘khadak' and mature look perfectly matches Mr Bajaj, What say guys?
Karan Kundra
Karan has impressed the viewers with the role of a business tycoon in two popular shows - Kitani Mohobbat Hai and in Dil Hi Toh Hai. His mature and killer look make him fit for the role of Mr Bajaj.
Mishal Raheja
Mishal Raheja, who was seen on Ishq Ka Rang Safed and last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya as King Singh (pop star), has flawlessly slipped into any given roles. His good looks and mature look make him eligible for the Ronit Roy's role.
Well, this is out list - Who do you think among them is best for Mr Bajaj's role? Do you have any other name in mind? Hit the comment box to share your views.
