Harshad Chopda, Barun Sobti, Vivian Dsena & Others Whom We Want To See As Mr Bajaj On KZK 2!

Who Will Play Mr Bajaj?

It was said that Hiten Tejwani, Karan Wahi, Siddharth Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Samir Kochhar and Iqbal Khan are being considered. According to Spotboye report, the makers might select Karan Wahi for the role of Mr Bajaj! As the makers are still in process of selection, here is the list of actors who we would want to see as Mr Bajaj!

Harshad Chopda

Although no one can replace the iconic role played by Ronit Roy, we feel Harshad Chopda might fit into the actor's shoes. We have seen Harshad's angry young man and mature looks on Bepannaah and we are sure that fans would love to watch him in Mr Bajaj's role.

Barun Sobti

The angry young man character (Arnav Raizada) he played in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam and the rich man's character (Haider) played in Tanhaiyaan have impressed the fans. Barun, no doubt, fits in Mr Bajaj's role. In fact, initially, it was even said that he was considered for the role, but he denied the speculations saying that he has no clue about it.

Vivian Dsena

Vivian's previous roles RK in Madhubala and Harman in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki are enough to prove that the actor fits into Ronit's shoes! Vivian's ‘khadak' and mature look perfectly matches Mr Bajaj, What say guys?

Karan Kundra

Karan has impressed the viewers with the role of a business tycoon in two popular shows - Kitani Mohobbat Hai and in Dil Hi Toh Hai. His mature and killer look make him fit for the role of Mr Bajaj.

Mishal Raheja

Mishal Raheja, who was seen on Ishq Ka Rang Safed and last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya as King Singh (pop star), has flawlessly slipped into any given roles. His good looks and mature look make him eligible for the Ronit Roy's role.