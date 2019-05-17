Harshad Chopda Birthday Special: Here Are Unknown Facts Of Birthday Boy!

Harshad Is A Computer Engineer!

Harshad Chopda's full name is Harshad Prakash Chopda. Before pursuing his dream of becoming an actor, the actor became computer engineer (Pune).

The Actor Has Done Ramp Shows!

Apparently, the actor was declared as first runner-up at Citadel Mr Pune 2004 and had won the best physique award. He had also participated in Grasim Mr India contest 2006 and won the best smile title. It is also said that he has also done ramp shows for ZOD and Launch of War of the DJ's III with Rohit Verma.

Harshad’s Favourite Food

His likes Thai and Indian cuisines. He is not fond of Chinese food, but would eat if it is tossed with Indian spices. His favourite food is dal dhokli and dabeli. When angry or sad, he loves getting pampered with food! He is pure vegetarian and favourite vegetable is bhindi.

The Actor Claims He Can Sleep All Day!

He feels extremely comfortable in track pants and t-shirt. He has one bad habit, i.e., never answers his calls. He is very lazy and claims that he can sleep all day!

Harshad Is A Fitness Freak & We Know Who Inspired Him!

- He loves the fragrance of sandalwood.

- His favourite actor is Salman Khan.

- The actor is a complete fitness freak (Looks like Salman has inspired him). His Instagram pictures/videos (seen doing workout) are evident for the same.