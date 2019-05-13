English
    Harshad Chopda Compares Himself To His Dog; His Mother Reveals Why He Isn’t Married Yet!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    The handsome hunk of television, Harshad Chopda was seen in shows like Left Right Left (2006), Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008), Saubhagyavati Bhava (2012) and Humsafars (2014). The actor has impressed millions of girls with his charming smile and amazing acting skills! The actor, who is also a fitness freak, was recently seen alongside Jennifer Winget in Bepannaah. Their jodi was loved by viewers and are eagerly waiting for their next show. While many know about his shows and favourites, here are a few 'personal' things which you might not know!

    We bring you an old interview (to SBS) where he introduced to his family and also to his pet (dog) Shadow. He also showed his favourite place of his house and favourite bike. More importantly, (girls this is for you!) his mother revealed why he hasn't married yet. Read on!

    Harshad Chopda Compares Himself To His Dog

    Harshad revealed that Shadow is facing the camera for the first time. He asks Shadow "Tu Kispe Gaya hain re," and then says, "Mein ispe gaya hun. Style se ignore karke baita hai mujhe." He added Shadow doesn't look at the camera and looks opposite direction! This apparently means that both are camera shy! (Image Source: Twitter)

    Glimpse Of His Room

    He showed his room, which was quite big! He had a separate space for displaying his awards. He also revealed that he and his sister (Harsha) play with his x-box playstation.

    His Favourite Corner Of His House

    He has dual purpose furniture (bed) - the other side of his bed has a mirror so that he practice dance in front of it. Harshad also showed his favourite corner of his house - the gallery, where we can see the view of Mumbai!

    His Love For His Bike

    He also introduced to his favourite Hyosung bike, which he loves a lot! Well, the girls can't expect a lift from him as it has a single seat! He then adds, "Bike ko chalanki maaza tab ata hai jab akele chalate ho. Woh feel alag hai."

    Why Harshad Hasn’t Married Yet?

    His mom revealed that Harshad will get married only after he gets his sister married. His mother also added that she believes in his choice and feels that whomever (girl) he selects for himself will be good and will run the family! Well, that's so sweet of her! (Image Source: Twitter)

    Read more about: harshad chopda
    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 18:43 [IST]
