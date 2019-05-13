Harshad Chopda Compares Himself To His Dog; His Mother Reveals Why He Isn’t Married Yet!

Harshad Chopda Compares Himself To His Dog

Harshad revealed that Shadow is facing the camera for the first time. He asks Shadow "Tu Kispe Gaya hain re," and then says, "Mein ispe gaya hun. Style se ignore karke baita hai mujhe." He added Shadow doesn't look at the camera and looks opposite direction! This apparently means that both are camera shy! (Image Source: Twitter)

Glimpse Of His Room

He showed his room, which was quite big! He had a separate space for displaying his awards. He also revealed that he and his sister (Harsha) play with his x-box playstation.

His Favourite Corner Of His House

He has dual purpose furniture (bed) - the other side of his bed has a mirror so that he practice dance in front of it. Harshad also showed his favourite corner of his house - the gallery, where we can see the view of Mumbai!

His Love For His Bike

He also introduced to his favourite Hyosung bike, which he loves a lot! Well, the girls can't expect a lift from him as it has a single seat! He then adds, "Bike ko chalanki maaza tab ata hai jab akele chalate ho. Woh feel alag hai."

Why Harshad Hasn’t Married Yet?

His mom revealed that Harshad will get married only after he gets his sister married. His mother also added that she believes in his choice and feels that whomever (girl) he selects for himself will be good and will run the family! Well, that's so sweet of her! (Image Source: Twitter)