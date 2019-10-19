Harshad Chopda’s Fans Go Gaga Over His Shirtless Beach Picture
Harshad Chopda won millions of hearts with his role Aditya Hooda in Bepannaah. The actor's amazing chemistry with Jennifer Winget aka Zoya was loved by viewers. Unfortunately, the show was taken off air. Ever since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch him on screen. Harshad fans might be aware that he is not that social person, but when he shares his pictures on social media, his fans go crazy! Same thing happened this time as well.
Harshad Chopda Goes Shirtless On Beach
Harshad shared a shirtless picture captured at the beach. He captioned the picture, "First time ever !" The actor's fans were bowled over his cuteness and hot looks. Take a look at a few fans comments.
Fan Comments: @atrevared
"#HarshadChopda You ooze hotness and cuteness together - the full package: the talent, the drive, inner confidence, spiritual foundation, a positive attitude and maintaining a fitness focused lifestyle ..kindly burn our screens soon .. fine with any format ..."
@sidk24
"Omgggggg!!! Jab bhi atay ho ap ..Mar dalte ho 🤩 Aaj tu waqai neendh,chain,sab kuch uraaaa Diya Mr.Chopda,Mr.Hottieeeee 🔥🔥🔥 Ufffff!!! U know how much we miss ur cute Smile ! Ab bas jaldi se wapis ajaow tv screen pe we r missing you like a hell ! Thank you for posting 🤩."
@shiningstar2509
"What is this? Are you trying to kill us all? Mr. Harshad Chopda, do you not care about our fragile hearts?🤧 One you are shirtless. Two you are smiling. Three you are gorgeous. Four you are in your trunks. Fifth I can't handle your hotness🔥🔥 Have mercy on us 🤧."
@GoodVibesOnly77
"OMGG...on the beach !!! 😊😘😍😍❤❤ Super handsome & Hott 🔥🔥 Lovee ur smile, cutest !!! ❤ Stay Happy always, the Best pic..waiting for more !! 😉 miss YOU all the time, lots of loveee 💕💓💕 from Perú, tc & many Blessings 😇🙏💖🍀:)) #HarshadChopda #Bepannaah #FirstTimeEver."
Harshad Performing ‘Surya Namaskar’
Earlier, the actor had shared a picture and video of him performing ‘Surya Namaskar'. He captioned the picture, "Everyone who ever told travelling will change me was Right! A big thank you to everyone for being so kind. Every smile every wave of the hand every hug every handshake has changed me forever. Thank you 😊🤗🤟🤟🤗."
Harshad With Shaheer, Pearl & Gautam In Thailand
Recently, he had jetted off to Thailand for an event which was also attended by Shaheer Sheikh, Pearl V Puri and Gautam Rode. The actors were overwhelmed with the warm welcome that they received from their Thailand fans.
(Social media posts are unedited)
