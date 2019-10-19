Harshad Chopda’s Fans Go Gaga Over His Shirtless Beach Picture

Harshad Chopda Goes Shirtless On Beach

Harshad shared a shirtless picture captured at the beach. He captioned the picture, "First time ever !" The actor's fans were bowled over his cuteness and hot looks. Take a look at a few fans comments.

Fan Comments: @atrevared

"#HarshadChopda You ooze hotness and cuteness together - the full package: the talent, the drive, inner confidence, spiritual foundation, a positive attitude and maintaining a fitness focused lifestyle ..kindly burn our screens soon .. fine with any format ..."

@sidk24

"Omgggggg!!! Jab bhi atay ho ap ..Mar dalte ho 🤩 Aaj tu waqai neendh,chain,sab kuch uraaaa Diya Mr.Chopda,Mr.Hottieeeee 🔥🔥🔥 Ufffff!!! U know how much we miss ur cute Smile ! Ab bas jaldi se wapis ajaow tv screen pe we r missing you like a hell ! Thank you for posting 🤩."

@shiningstar2509

"What is this? Are you trying to kill us all? Mr. Harshad Chopda, do you not care about our fragile hearts?🤧 One you are shirtless. Two you are smiling. Three you are gorgeous. Four you are in your trunks. Fifth I can't handle your hotness🔥🔥 Have mercy on us 🤧."

@GoodVibesOnly77

"OMGG...on the beach !!! 😊😘😍😍❤❤ Super handsome & Hott 🔥🔥 Lovee ur smile, cutest !!! ❤ Stay Happy always, the Best pic..waiting for more !! 😉 miss YOU all the time, lots of loveee 💕💓💕 from Perú, tc & many Blessings 😇🙏💖🍀:)) #HarshadChopda #Bepannaah #FirstTimeEver."

Harshad Performing ‘Surya Namaskar’

Earlier, the actor had shared a picture and video of him performing ‘Surya Namaskar'. He captioned the picture, "Everyone who ever told travelling will change me was Right! A big thank you to everyone for being so kind. Every smile every wave of the hand every hug every handshake has changed me forever. Thank you 😊🤗🤟🤟🤗."

Harshad With Shaheer, Pearl & Gautam In Thailand

Recently, he had jetted off to Thailand for an event which was also attended by Shaheer Sheikh, Pearl V Puri and Gautam Rode. The actors were overwhelmed with the warm welcome that they received from their Thailand fans.