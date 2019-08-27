Harshad Chopda Fans Trend #ComeBackHarshadChopda After Jennifer Winget Announces Beyhadh 2
Harshad Chopda is one of the most talented and popular actors in television. The actor was seen in Bepannaah opposite Jennifer Winget and fans loved the jodi. Ever since the show went off air, fans have been waiting for them to come together. Recently, Jennifer announced that she is all set to return with Beyhadh 2 - the show which had Kushal Tandon alongside her in Season 1.
After Jennifer announced Beyhadh 2, fans started trending #ComeBackHarshadChopda. While a few fans wanted him to be seen on screen soon, many of them wanted Harshad to be paired opposite Jennifer in Beyhadh 2. Recently, Harshad shared a picture of his self and fans went crazy. Take a look at a few fan comments!
Fan Comments: @Disha_biswas15
"Omggggg you r backkkkkk your one glimpse is enough for us to make our day. Ohhhh I'm crying. Just can't believe my eyes. Love you a lotttttt. #ComeBackHarshadChopda." - (sic)
@Harshadrules
"Every Hcian is eagerly waiting for ur comeback.we just want u to sign a good project asap. But we will wait for ur comeback,bcoz I knw our wait will be worth. Just remember we will always be here for u&we ♡ u so much. @ChopdaHarshad #ComeBackHarshadChopda." - (sic)
@DiyaMenon6
"#ComeBackHarshadChopda soon with #JenniferWinget in Beyhadh2 and then as AdiYa in Bepannaah 2 cos my heart beats for you two and I cant see u alone or with someone else 💔" - (sic)
@diyasd2002
"If we can have this killer smile type pics! Yaaaro trend every single day!! His smile taking my breath away!! Where the hell is my inhaler!!! #ComeBackHarshadChopda #Beyhadh2WithJenShad." - (sic)
@sakura20165
"I really admire and respect his choices for projects and roles he takes and I can't wait to see him do the same and mesmirise us with his talent with his upcoming project which we all are praying it will come soon #ComeBackHarshadChopda." - (sic)
Sahithi Kasula
"We once again want to witness the magic that HC always create with his show through his unique characters... Hope he will be back on our screen soon with a blast and fire it up... #ComeBackHarshadChopda." - (sic)
Geet0910
"Jis din koi confirm news aayegi abt HC comeback i swear i will donate some money to some poor needy ppl, pls God make him come back on my tv screen with a bang. #ComeBackHarshadChopda." - (sic)
