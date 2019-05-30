Bepannaah’s Harshad Chopda & Jennifer Winget Reveal Secret Behind Their Crackling Chemistry

Jennifer On Bepannaah’s Success

The show clicked perfectly with viewers, when asked what's the reason behind the show's success, Jennifer said, "It's the very fact that this is not a perfect love story and that the characters are actually broken people who have their own set of problems and flaws. Because that is what life all about. It's the relatable characters that have made it a huge hit. Also, we don't go over the top."

Jennifer On Secret Behind Their Chemistry

When asked what's the secret behind their crackling on-screen chemistry, Jen said, "I have been asked this quite often, though I can't figure out why! I think it is because both of us are very sincere with our work, be it any kind of scene or emotion. If the other person is as into the craft as you are, the work becomes effortless. That is why it is natural and that is what the audience enjoys."

‘Our Chemistry Is Organic’

Harshad told the leading daily, "I believe it is because we have been cast quite well, which I think works completely in our favour. Her height, width, etc. matches mine. It all just fits! And that is being appreciated by the audience. Whoever knows us also knows that we love our jobs, and we value it equally, so things just happen organically."

Jen Helps Harshad On What & How To Post On Social Media!

Both Jennifer and Harshad became social media sensations, when asked about the same, Jennifer doubted whether Harshad has an account on social media and if he is active! To which, Harshad replied, "Main content mein atak jaata hoon. I get confused about what to post. I'm getting better now. She keeps telling me what and how to post! I'm still a student. However, I'm truly not a social media person. I like to keep off it."

Jen Loves Social Media

The actress said, "I toh love social media. It's nice to share a side of me that people don't generally get to see or know about. I want them to know me, beyond my characters. There are times I put up personal pics and posts. I like to know their opinion. It is in my control. As a child I was very shy, but now I have become more interactive. Also, who doesn't like being loved?"

Fitness Secret

When asked about their fitness, Harshad said, "One should work on being healthy. I'm a complete foodie, so I earn my food. I eat like I deserve it. I also work out accordingly."

Jennifer Is Not Health Freak But Harshad Is Mental!

Jennifer said, "I'm not a health freak, but he's mental. He bat flips and side flips like crazy!" Well, we agree with Jennifer, as we can see the videos of him working out in the gym!