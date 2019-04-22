Harshad Chopda & Jennifer's This Video Reminds Us Of Bepannaah Days; Is Harshad Doing Bepannaah 2?

Are Makers Planning For Bepannaah 2?

Recently, there were reports that that the makers of the show are planning for Bepannaah season 2 and Harshad and Jennifer might reunite once again for it. While there is no confirmation regarding the same, when Harshad was asked about the show, he revealed that he has no idea about it!

Is Harshad Joining The Cast For Season 2?

Regarding the second season of Bepannaah, Harshad was quoted by TOI as saying, "I didn't know Bepannaah season 2 is coming. I have no idea about it, but if it is coming I would love to be a part of it."

Rajesh Khattar Shares A Throwback Video

Meanwhile, Rajesh Khattar, who played papa Hooda on Bepannaah shared a video and wrote, "For all @harshad_chopda & @jenniferwinget1 fans #sundayspecial 😊 #bepannaah days #bepannah masti #bepanah yaadein." - (sic)

The Video Reminds Us Of Bepannaah Days!

In the video, Harshad and Jennifer can be seen feeding each other cake and goofing around. They were seen enjoying with the rest of the cast. Well, this video indeed takes us back to Bepannaah days.