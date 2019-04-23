Harshad Chopda Gets Kidnapped By Vikas Gupta; See Inside PICS From Debina Bonnerjee’s Birthday Bash!

Debina Birthday Bash

Sharing a few pictures from her birthday bash, Debina wrote, "While you guys must be waiting for pics from my birthday party yesterday .. here it goes .. These are not all will post the rest soonest .. @sincityindia."

Karanvir Bohra At Debina’s Birthday Bash

Karanvir Bohra shared a few pictures and wrote, "Happy birthday to you @debinabon ... Cheers to @kkk5 that it got all of us together. @guruchoudhary and you have a special place in our heart.P.S. It's so amazing that your party coincided with our anniversary 🤗🤗🤗 Vikas, u are in #twilightzone."

KVB With Harshad & Gurmeet

Sharing another set of pictures, KVB wrote, "The beauty about my Television fraternity is, we all are always there for eachother, whether it's successes, birthday parties or anything that we are going thru, I'm ever so humbled to have all these wonderful people in my life. Love the people who were there and missed the people who weren't 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 @debinabon your party was #lit🔥"

Dalljiet At Debina Birthday Bash

Dalljiet shared a picture and wrote, "Thank u @karanvirbohra for being the selfie king and clicking us all in the right light .. and thank u @harshad_chopda for stepping up and raising jaydon into a good light too ❤️ loved meeting u all @imrashamidesai @bombaysunshine @niveditabasu @himanshuashokmalhotra 💃🏻 happy birthday @debinabon 🤗😘❤️"

Vikas Gupta Kidnaps Harshad Chopda

During the birthday bash, Harshad and Vikas, who happen to be good friends, had great fun. In one of the videos that is doing the rounds on social media, Vikas is seen carrying Harshad on his shoulders, while Nivedita and Chetna were seen bursting out with laughter.

Vikas Becomes Vikendra Baahubali!

Vikas also shared ‘tik-tok' video which had ‘Baahubali' song, and wrote, "Vikendra Baahubali 😂😂 #harshadchopda You killed it. So much fun. @sarwarahuja @niveditabasu thank you for the special appearance in the #Tiktok @iamchetnapande how self obsessed are you 🙈😛😋😛😋 I am happy and I know It so I show It ❤️ #VikasGupta #Lostsouls #KDMHMD #BalajiKeBachey P.S. thank you @guruchoudhary & @debinabon for the wonderful evening."

Vikas & Harshad

Vikas also shared a few pictures snapped with Harshad and wrote, "Last Night thoda nahee Bahot crazy ho Gaya 😅 #harshadchopda you did remind me of my best friend when I was doing a show called #kisdeshmeinhaimeraadil ❤️ but Bhai Kal raat Toh Bahot Hard Bahot Hard 😂😂😜😜 Belated Happy Birthday @debinabon and your party was a super Hit 😛🥰"