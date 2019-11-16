Harshad Chopda Shares Picture As He Leaves For AVTA 2019; Fans Super Excited (PICS)
The sixth annual Asian Viewers Television Awards (AVTA) 2019 will be held today (November 16) in London. We had earlier revealed that Harshad Chopda, who was last seen in Colors' popular show Bepannaah will be attending the awards ceremony. The actor will be visiting London for the first time and he shared a glimpse as he was leaving for AVTA 2019 and captioned it, "See you at #AVTA2019 @AVTAOfficial." As soon as he shared the picture, fans went crazy. They are super excited to watch him bag the award. Take a look at a few fans comments.
"We want to see your face 😭 All the best for this trip. @ChopdaHarshad have a safe flight and have fun in chilly weather and bring back home two trophies, Take care! #HarshadChopda #AVTA2019."
Shivja: OMG! My boy is even posting gifs on Twitter 🥺 I am emotional 😂😂 Good luck ! ♥️
Manisha Maji: #HarshadChopda Woww excited too seeing #AVTA2019 #AvtaAwards2019 #HarshadChopdaDeservesAVTA 😘😘😍 hottie Freaking Munda killing it black dress up.
"Wohhhhhhh 😍😍.. All the best ya.. Have safe journey... We r eagerly waiting to see you with two trophies ... #HarshadChopda #AVTA2019 #AvtaAwards2019."
"OMGG, soo excited !! Thank YOU, cutest Harshu !! 😊😘😘❤🌟❤ All the BEST, dear...enjoy ur trip UK, good luck & keep posting !! 😉 lots of loveee 💕💓💕 from Perú LatinoAmerica tc & many Blessings 😇🙏💖🍀:)#HarshadChopda #HarshadChopdaDeservesAVTA #AVTA2019 #AvtaAwards2019."
Harshad Nominated For The ‘Male Actor of the Year'
For the uninitiated, Harshad has been nominated for the ‘Male Actor of the Year'. He had told BizAsia, "I feel humbled. Nomination this year was unexpected and I am looking forward to the ceremony. And as you know this will be my first trip to London and it has always been in the list of my favourites. PS: I am looking forward to collecting my last year's award too."
