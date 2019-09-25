Harshad Chopda & Shehzad Celebrate Rajesh Khattar's Birthday; Fans Remember Bepannaah's Hoodas
Rajesh Khattar, who recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife Vandana Sajnani, celebrated his birthday, yesterday (September 24). The actor, who was last seen in Bepannaah as Harshvardhan 'Harsh' Hooda, had a fun time celebrating his special day with his co-actors Harshad Chopda and Shehzad Shaikh (who played his sons on the show).
Rajesh also shared a few pictures and videos from his birthday party, and fans couldn't stop remembering the show, Bepannaah. They wished 'papa Hooda' by commenting on his post. Take a look at a few pictures.
Rajesh Khattar Celebrates Birthday
Rajesh wrote, "#tiringday #latehomecoming & #bingo all these #specialpeople make it super special for you by their presence😊😊thanks @madhusajnani @jayasha.a @dinesh_sajnani kabeer @prernapanwar my better half @vandanasajnaniofficial..." - (sic)
Harshad & Shehzad With 'Papa Hooda'
"... & the #hoodaboys @harshad_chopda @shehzadss .... & all our loved ones know what happens when #hoodaboys meet 😊😊Thnx harshad fr landing up straight frm the airport & thanks all for your precious presence & presents😄😅 .. & as always hamaari taraf se #beyhadh pyaar aur #bepannaah mohabbat aap sabko." - (sic)
The Hooda Boys
Shehzad also shared a picture on his Instagram story and wished his on-screen papa. He wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Bday Papa Hooda!! @Rajesh_khattar." - (sic)
Fans Happy To See Harshad
As soon as Rajesh shared the post, fans not only wished him on the special day but also requested him and others to return to the small screen. They were also happy to see pictures and videos of their favourite actor Harshad.
Fan Comments
# Kushaltandon05_harshad: Happy birthday sir love you so much plz come back guys. - (sic)
# Baro_hc: Rajesh khattar u killed us 😭😭😭😭hc is there with his father.... Happy Birthday to u papa hooda. - (sic)
# Jenshad_arab.fans: Harshad 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️happy birthday rajesh. - (sic)
# Shreyasharma9780: Happy birthday sir🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🍰🍰🍰🍰🍰🍰🍫🍫🍫🍫😄😘😘👌👌. Plz jldi jldi bepannaah 2 with our jenshad or adiya🤗🤗🤗🤗. - (sic)
