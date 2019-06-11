English
    Harshad Chopda Wanted To Date THIS Bollywood Actress & Was Devastated When She Died!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Harshad Chopda is one of the talented and handsome actor in the television industry. The actor has done many shows and his charming smile and good looks have indeed impressed the fans. His fans have been missing him ever since his last show, Bepannaah went off air and are eagerly waiting for his comeback. They also love to read about the actor. Well, here we bring one of his throwback interviews to the website Scrutinybykhimaanshu (in 2011, when Harshad was seen on the show Dharampatni), Harshad revealed a few unknown things about him! Read on to know what they are, we are sure you will be surprised to know them!

    Harshad Chopda Wanted To Date Divya Bharti; He Likes Kajol’s Smile!

    When asked as to which person he would like to date from the industry, he said, "I wanted to date Divya Bharti. I really loved her when I was young, and was devastated when she died. I also like Kajol's softness and her smile; she is too brilliant. I respect her a lot."

    Harshad Hates Rumours

    When asked as to which rumour about him he wishes to be true, he said, "I don't want any of the rumours to come true. Rumours irritate me because it means that some of my fans and friends must think I'm lying. I believe journalists need to be reminded of their role to provide accurate, reliable and timely news about actors. I hate when someone starts a baseless rumour like I am dating or can't stand my co-star etc. I really dislike rumours."

    Harshad Can Sleep All Day!

    One thing Harshad can't survive without? The actor says, "I'm really lazy, I could sleep all day. It's one of my favourite things to do and can't live without."

    One Word That Describes His Personality

    When asked one word that describes his personality, he said, "Dreamer, I dream a lot even when I am awake. If you ask Aasiya Kazi to describe me in one word, she would say 'Thinker'.

    Harshad’s Funny Names

    When asked about a funny name that someone had used on him, he said, "Kunal Kapoor calls me 'Gawar' and one of my friend calls me 'Gondiya'."

    Annoying Thing About Harshad!

    When asked what's annoying about him, he says, "I tend to irritate people because I am stubborn when I am convinced. I believe in this: either convince me or get convinced by me."

    Read more about: harshad chopda bepannaah
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 0:16 [IST]
