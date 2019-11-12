Harshad Chopda Wants To Collect Last Year’s Award Too At AVTA 2019

It's Harshad's First Trip To London

The awards ceremony will be held in London. Harshad, who is nominated for the ‘Male Actor of the Year' category, told BizAsia that it will be his first trip to London. The actor added that he is feeling humbled on AVTA 2019 nomination.

‘I Am Looking Forward To Collecting My Last Year's Award Too’

The actor was quoted by the portal as saying, "I feel humbled. Nomination this year was unexpected and I am looking forward to the ceremony. And as you know this will be my first trip to London and it has always been in the list of my favourites. PS: I am looking forward to collecting my last year's award too."

Fans Excited

Meanwhile, his fans are excited to watch him attend and collect the award. They even trended #HarshadForAvta on Twitter a couple of days ago. A fan wrote, "Very excited for AVTA this week as Harshad is first time attending Awards n going at London." - (sic)

Fans Waiting For AVTA

Another fan tweeted, "This is me waiting for #Avta2019 sorry I mean to see #HarshadChopda in AVTA 2019! When 5 days looks like 5 yrs! 😣😣😣 #HarshadChopdaForAVTA." - (sic)

Kunal & Bharati To Attend AVTA

For the uninitiated, AVTA is UK's only event to celebrate the success of Asian television. Apart from Harshad, it is being said that Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh and his wife-actress Bharati Kumar will be gracing the event.

Jennifer Winget Nominated

Coming to nominations, Harshad's co-actress Jennifer is too nominated for the awards. Other actors who are nominated are - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.