Harshad Chopda, Zain Imam Or Siddhant Karnick: Who Will Romance Jennifer Winget In Beyhadh 2?

Beyhadh 2 Story

As per a TOI report, Beyhadh 2 will be a revenge story and Jennifer will be seen romancing two guys! Apparently, Jennifer's character (Maya) will fall in love with an older guy, who has a son. The guy dumps Maya, who will seek revenge by falling in love with his son. Many popular actors' names are doing the rounds.

Harshad Chopda

Earlier, there were reports that the makers might approach Harshad Chopda as his chemistry with Jennifer was loved by the viewers in the other show, Bepannaah. But looks like the makers have a different plan.

Viraf Patel & Zain Imam

Initially, there were reports that the makers have approached Viraf Patel and Zain Imam. While Viraf will play the older guy, Zain will be seen playing his son. It was even said that the Beyhadh makers were waiting for Zain's show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna to end.

Priyank Sharma, Rohit Suchanti & Siddharth Sharma

Later, there was a buzz that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya actor, Rohit Suchanti, and Puncch Beat, actors Siddharth Sharma and Priyank Sharma are in contention to romance Jennifer.

Siddhant Karnick & Shivin Narang

But as per the latest report, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani's Siddhant Karnick and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Shivin Narang, have been approached to romance Jennifer. While Siddhant will play the older character, Shivin will play his son's role.