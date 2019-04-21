Harshad Chopda, Zain Imam & Others Attend Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Bhatia’s Grand Wedding! (PICS)

Ssharad Arrives With Baraat

At Hindu wedding, Ssharad looked dapper in a cream and white coloured sherwani along with green coloured neck piece and cream turban. He was seen dancing dancing his heart away at the baraat.

Ssharad & Ripci’s Hindu Wedding

While dhulhe raja arrived with baraat, the bride was seen walking towards the mantap in 'phoolon ki chadar'! Ripci looked beautiful in a red-coloured lehenga with golden design and red chunari.

Ssharad’s Unique Promise Make Ripci Blush

Sharad made a unique promise using his shows' names. He said to Ripci (who was seen all smiles), "Kasam Tere Pyar Ki hamesh tere chehre pe muskaan barkarar rakhunga. Kyonki main hi hun Maharana Pratap aur tu hi banegi meri dulhan."

Guests At The Wedding: Rashami Desai & Rajan Shahi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's producer Rajan Shahi and Dil Se Dil Tak actress Rashami Desai also graced Ssharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia's Hindu wedding. (In pic: Rashami Desai)

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda, who impressed the viewers with his role Aditya in Bepannaah, attended Ssharad's wedding. He looked simple in a white shirt and blue jeans.

Zain, Harshad, Nivedita, Shashank & Eijaz

Zain Imam shared a few pictures and videos from the wedding. He shared a selfie snapped with Nivedita Basu, Shashank Vyas, Eijaz Khan and Harshad Chopda.

Shashank & Shivin

While Shashank Vyas rocked in a black suit, Shivin Narang looked dapper in a blue-checkered suit. The duo was seen posing together.