Harshad Chopda, Zain Imam & Others Attend Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Bhatia’s Grand Wedding! (PICS)
Ssharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia's pre-wedding ceremonies - haldi, mehendi, sangeet and engagement ceremonies, which were held on April 19, 2019, were a grand affair. The couple danced their heart out at all the ceremonies. The sangeet ceremony was graced by Ssharad's Kasam Tere Pyar Ki actors Kratika Sengar, Vibha Chibbar and Zuber Khan, Shashank Vyas, Adaa Khan, producer Rashmi Sharma and others. On April 20, Sharad and Ripci tied the knot in Gurudwara as per Sikh ritual.
After Anand Karaj ceremony, the couple had a grand Hindu wedding party for their industry friends. Check out Sharad and Ripci's Hindu wedding pictures and also check out to know who attended the event.
Ssharad Arrives With Baraat
At Hindu wedding, Ssharad looked dapper in a cream and white coloured sherwani along with green coloured neck piece and cream turban. He was seen dancing dancing his heart away at the baraat.
Ssharad & Ripci’s Hindu Wedding
While dhulhe raja arrived with baraat, the bride was seen walking towards the mantap in 'phoolon ki chadar'! Ripci looked beautiful in a red-coloured lehenga with golden design and red chunari.
Ssharad’s Unique Promise Make Ripci Blush
Sharad made a unique promise using his shows' names. He said to Ripci (who was seen all smiles), "Kasam Tere Pyar Ki hamesh tere chehre pe muskaan barkarar rakhunga. Kyonki main hi hun Maharana Pratap aur tu hi banegi meri dulhan."
Guests At The Wedding: Rashami Desai & Rajan Shahi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's producer Rajan Shahi and Dil Se Dil Tak actress Rashami Desai also graced Ssharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia's Hindu wedding. (In pic: Rashami Desai)
Harshad Chopda
Harshad Chopda, who impressed the viewers with his role Aditya in Bepannaah, attended Ssharad's wedding. He looked simple in a white shirt and blue jeans.
Zain, Harshad, Nivedita, Shashank & Eijaz
Zain Imam shared a few pictures and videos from the wedding. He shared a selfie snapped with Nivedita Basu, Shashank Vyas, Eijaz Khan and Harshad Chopda.
Shashank & Shivin
While Shashank Vyas rocked in a black suit, Shivin Narang looked dapper in a blue-checkered suit. The duo was seen posing together.
View this post on Instagram
And finally pheras begins 😇😇😍😍 @sharadmalhotra009 @ripci.bhatia God Bless ❤️❤️ #sharadmalhotra #smarmy #smarmyrocks #ripcibhatia #ripsha #risha #ripshaarmy #rishaarmy #WeLoveYouSsharad #ProudSMianForever #ComeBackSoonAssitantJi #HappyWeddingRipSha #SMArmyLovesU #sharadkishaadi
A post shared by Bhargav (#smarmy) (@bhargav.sharadholic) on Apr 20, 2019 at 1:38pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
This is hilarious😂😂 Actually he is very happy😊 Look at his face !! Ek ke baad ek aisi baatein kar rha hai jisse hasi ruk hi nahi sakti😂😂 @sharadmalhotra009 @ripci.bhatia .. .. #sharadmalhotra#proudsmianforever#1millionsmians#smarmy#sangeet #humapnidulhaniyalejayenge#ripsha#happyweddingripsha#mahfavourite #happysangeetripsha#soontobedulhatomorrow#weloveusharad#weloveuripsha
A post shared by Sm_hangover (@being_ssharadian) on Apr 20, 2019 at 1:16pm PDT
(Images Source: Instagram)
Most Read: First PICTURES! Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Bhatia Get Hitched In Gurudwara!