Has Naamkaran Actors Zain Imam And Aditi Rathore’s Friendship Gone Kaput?

Has Zain Imam & Aditi Rathore’s Friendship Gone Kaput?

The speculations of Zain and Aditi's broken friendship started doing the rounds as the former didn't wish Aditi on her birthday. For the uninitiated, Aditi celebrated her birthday on October 31 and received many wishes from her co-actors and friends. However, Zain, who makes it a point to wish his close friends on social media, missed wishing her. But, both Zain and Aditi haven't reacted about the same.

Zain & Aditi’s Fans Had Sent Hate Messages To Tanvi

It has to be recalled that when Zain was paired opposite Tanvi Dogra in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, fans sent hate messages to Tanvi as they wanted to watch Zain with Aditi only.

Is Zain In Touch With Aditi?

Also, earlier, when the Tashan-E-Ishq actor was asked if he was in touch with his Naamkaran co-star, he had said that he hadn't spoken to Aditi for a long time and added that she is not in touch with anybody. He had also said, "If somebody wants to remain personal then (you should) let them be."

Fans Relive AvNeil/AdiZa Memories By Sharing Pictures & Videos

But AvNeil/AdiZa fans are reliving the memories of Naamkaran by sharing videos and pictures on social media while a few are hoping to watch the couple on screen.

A Fan Writes….

A fan wrote, "Proud to be a part of this fandom... I have never seen a fam like this .. After 17 months still we are here not expecting anything from anyone just giving our love to our dearest #AdiZa #AditiRathore #ZainImam #AvNeil #Naamkarann." - (sic)

Fan Comments

A few other fans wrote, "I miss their cute banters! 😭🙃 #ZainImam #AditiRathore #AvNeil #NeilKhanna #Naamkarann,""Neil kitna pyaara tha😭😭 in fact #Avneil kitne pyaare the😭 aur woh initial episodes goals the with khamoshiyan and Ae Dil hai Mushkil bgm😭 #Naamkarann," and "AvNeil Episode 1😌 Chemistry level ... Beyond words🔥 #AditiRathore #ZainImam #AdiZa #AvNeil #Naamkarann." - (sic)