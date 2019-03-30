Helen, Asha Parekh & Waheeda Rehman To Make Fans Nostalgic; Kapil Celebrates Pre-B'day On TKSS Sets!

The Legendary Actresses On TKSS

Waheeda will be seen telling how she got recognition because of her Bharatnatyam performances at a tender age of 13. She reveals how someone from Chennai saw her photograph and sent an offer. She got to do only one song as she was very young. She then got noticed and got lot of movie offers.

Waheeda, Asha & Helen Recall Their Past

Asha reveals that because of her stage performance she got a small role in Gunj Uthi Shehnai. Helen also recalls her past and reveals as to how she had walked for nine months to reach India from Burma, when she was three years old. She even performed in chorus in films.

Archana Puran Singh Gets Nostalgic

Archana Puran Singh, who has taken Navjot Singh Sidhu's place, will be seen in tears on seeing Waheeda Rehman and Helen on the show. Archana will also be seen revealing that she is in the industry because of Helen. She watched Helen's dance and tried to copy her dance moves.

Kiku Mocks Kapil

During the episode, Kiku will be seen mocking Kapil. In the promo video, Kiku will be seen giving gifts to the three legendary heroines. He gives a 'Kati Patang' to Asha Ji , gets a 'Kagaz Ke Phool' for Waheeda Ji, and hands over a blank paper to Helen Ji so that Salim Khan can write his script.

He Asks If Salman Can Produce TKSS For Kapil, Why Can't Salim Ji Write Script For Kiku!

Kapil asks Kiku as to why Salim ji will write a script for him. It is then Kiku trolls Kapil saying if Salman can produce the show for him (Kapil), then why can't Salim Ji write a script for him (Kiku).

Kapil Sharma’s Pre-Birthday Party On TKSS

In tomorrow's (March 31) episode, we will get to watch the team celebrating Kapil Sharma's (early) birthday. Kapil's mother, Remo D'souza and Ganesh Acharya will be seen gracing the show.

Kapil Cuts Customised Cake; Shares The Cake With His Mom!

Kapil was made to cut the customised cake with all the characters from The Kapil Sharma Show. He then feeds the cake to his mother, guests and other casts of the show. Kapil's fan club shared a picture in which Kapil was seen feeding cake to his mother.