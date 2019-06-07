Here's Why Arjun Bijlani's Wife Neha Swami Thought He Will Leave Her & Marry An Actress!

Arjun Bijlani Met Neha When He Was Nobody!

Arjun reveals that Neha has been a constant throughout his journey. He adds that he not-so-perfect husband and neither was he a perfect boyfriend. He said, "I got Left Right Left exactly three months after I met Neha. She has been with me since that time, when I was a nobody, actually a nobody."

The Actor Says...

"I am not the perfect husband, never was the perfect boyfriend either but my heart was in the right place. Even if I used to go wrong, I used to seek advice from other people so yes, six years of marriage and nine years of courtship, we recently celebrated our six years marriage anniversary. It is been great."

Did Neha Feel Insecure?

When asked whether his wife ever felt insecure, he agreed that she was insecure in one point of time. He said, "Of course, she had her share of insecurities. But they all got done when I got married to her."

Neha Thought Arjun Would Marry An Actress!

"She really thought that this guy is not going to marry her after all this success and now that he is popular and he is going to marry an actress only. I was already dating her for so long, and I thought if someone can be with me for nine years, they can be with me for the rest of my life."