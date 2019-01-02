 »   »   »  Here’s How Divyanka-Vivek, Kapil, Nakuul, Surbhi, Jennifer Winget & Others Welcomed New Year 2019

Kapil-Ginni

The newly-weds Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath shared their pictures and wished their fans. Kapil wrote, "Thank u so much fr ur love n best wishes 🙏 wish u all a very happy new year from me n @ginnichatrath .love u all 🙏🎂." - (sic)

Divyanka & Vivek

Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya welcomed the New Year in Switzerland. The couple shared a few beautiful pictures from their visit. Sharing a picture Divyanka wished her fans and wrote, "2019- a year of hopes and new beginnings. Wish you all a wonderful year ahead." - (sic)

DiVek In Switzerland

Vivek wrote, "From raising the glasses to fireworks to indulging heavily without having to think about diets, (in the last few days) we've left 2018 behind. Fresh start, new beginning awaits... counting my blessings and wishing you the best in 2019. #NewYear #2019." - (sic)

Nakuul & Jankee In Rishikesh

Nakuul Mehta welcomed the New Year in Rishikesh. Sharing a video, in which he wished his fans and advised fans about perfect New Year resolution, the actor wrote, "Some new year love from the banks of the sacred Ganges, nestled in the lap of Himalayas ... 💘." - (sic). The actor also shared a few pictures on his Instagram story.

Hina Busy With New Project

Looks like Hina had a busy day as she shared a video on her Instagram story in which she was seen getting ready for ‘new beginnings'. Looks like the actress has a surprise for her fans in the form of a new project! She captioned the video as, "New Year Day 1, New Beginnings, script readings, something new coming up peeps. Cheers to 2019." - (sic)

Krystle D’souza In Goa

Krystle D'souza rang in the New Year in Goa with her gang of friends. Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "Wish you all a heart full of love and dreams and the pinkest of health this year 💖 #happynewyear." Krystle's ex-boyfriend, Karan Tacker is also in Goa.

Surbhi In Scotland

Surbhi Chandna, who is in Scotland, shared a few pictures and wrote, "With those sparkly eyes looking ahead to another great year and wishing you all the same ♥️ thankyou for walking along through the year and silently inspiring me .. I cannot put in words what a spectacular year it has been for me this is to everybody who is reading this i wish you great health , unimaginable happiness, success and may you achieve everything you desire #2018to2019 ☄️" - (sic)

Jennifer Winget & Family In Kashmir

Jennifer Winget welcomed 2019 with her family in Kashmir. The actress shared a few pictures from her trip and wrote, "So mesmerized by this I am, I almost forgot to reminisce the year gone by. To more moments that take our breath away in 2019. Happy, Healthy New Year Loves." - (sic)

Gauahar Khan In Goa

Gauahar Khan is also in Goa. Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "Oh yeah!!!!!! Happy New Year !!! In 2019 , I wish this world only Love and Smiles for All !!!! Wind in the hair is a bonus !! Hahahahah ! #Alhamdulillah for all blessings, Big and Small ! N sorry for the sins n mistakes ! Oh Almighty, pls keep us safe n happy this year too !! Ameen ! ❤️✨ single ppl can make a good New year pic too !!!! Hahahahahahha !." - (sic)