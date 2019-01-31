Here’s How You Can Select Channels As Per New TRAI Rules on TATA sky, Dish TV, Airtel & Others

How To Choose Channels Of Your Choice For Airtel Subscribers

For DTH services - Airtel subscribers, the customers has to go to the respective homepages (online). On the login page, users will have to enter the registered mobile number and request for OTP. After you enter the OTP, you get an option to select recommended packs, broadcaster bouquet, or Ala-Carte.



The recommended packs are essentially monthly packs based on your TV patterns and the channels that you are currently subscribed to. Those who wish to select their set of channels can tap on the Ala-Carte option.

After selection you will get the total of the monthly amount they need to pay. The customers then need to click on confirm for selecting the pack.

For TATA Sky Subscribers

After logging in and entering OTP, Tata Sky subscribers get these options online: Recommended for you, Tata Sky pack, & all packs and channels option. You can either choose the curated Tata Sky monthly packs or choose their 100 channels or more channels. After choosing the channels, the new price pack will be displayed on the website. (PS: If you have done a longer recharge, Tata Sky says the remaining balance will be adjusted to your account.)

For Dish TV Users

After logging in and entering OTP on Dish TV website, you get options to choose between three broad categories - Dish Combo, Channels, Bouquets. You also get option to select language and category. You can opt for Combo packs, which are curated packs by the operator or can select individual channels as well from the Channels list.

The basic 100 channels are pre-selected by the operator (You can make changes the list except 25 DD channels which are mandatory). The price will be reflected in the cart on the right side of the page. When you are done with your selection, click on proceed to make payment.

Videocon D2H & Sub Direct

On Videocon D2H's website, subscribers need to go to ‘Subscriber Corner' to make their selections. On Sun Direct, the selections are available on ‘Consumer Corner' on their website.

TRAI Has Asked DTH Operators To Honour Pre-Paid Commitment

According to PTI report, TRAI has asked DTH operators to honour pre-paid commitment on ongoing long-duration packs, if customer wishes to continue with them.

TRAI's Chairman R S Sharma was quoted by PTI as saying, "Where customers have already exercised their choice and decided to move to the new framework, if they have long or short duration packs, it (the payment made) will get adjusted. In those cases where people have not yet migrated and they have a long or short duration plan already on, the regulation clearly states that customers have the choice to continue with it, till the plan expires."