Here’s The REAL Reason Why Bigg Boss 12’s Sreesanth Is Angry & Unfollowed ‘Sister’ Dipika!

Dipika & Sreesanth

According to Spotboye report, Dipika had told Sreesanth that she would go LIVE and talk to her fans to stop making fake accounts of Bhuvneshwari, even though Sreesanth had not asked about it. Dipika had said it herself.

What Excatly Happened?

This happened when Sreesanth and his family met Dipika at her house. According to the report, during that time, Dipika had asked Sreesanth to go LIVE and tell fans on social media to stop talking about her first marriage, as there were a few comments about her relationship with her first husband Raunak Samson. The comments also tagged her current husband Shoaib.

Sreesanth Helped Dipika

Sreesanth did as Dipika requested and that too in a classy way. In fact, Sree and his wife had spent at least 3-4 hours to sort out things. We hear that the couple even condemned the threat of acid attack on the actress (apparently, Sreesanth's fan had threatened an acid attack on Dipika).

What Made Sree Angry?

Now, when it was Dipika's turn, she unfollowed Bhuvneshwari, which obviously didn't go well with the cricketer. A source from Bigg Boss was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Sreesanth and Bhuvneshwari were taken for a ride by Dipika. Their irritation is fully justified."