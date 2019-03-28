Highest Paid Television Actors: Hina Khan, Divyanka, Nakuul, Sanaya-Drashti & Others In The List

Ram Kapoor, Dilip Joshi & Ronit Roy

Leading the list are Bade Acche Lagte Hai's Ram Kapoor, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki's Ronit Roy and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi. The actors reportedly earn Rs 1.25-1.5 Lakh per day.

Nakuul Mehta

The blue-eyed boy of the television industry, Nakuul Mehta, who impressed the viewers with his role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi from Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz, apparently earns Rs 1.5 Lakh per day.

Sakshi Tanwar & Karan Patel

Sakshi Tanwar is popular actress in the television industry. She became popular with her roles like Parvati (Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii) and Priya Kapoor (Bade Acche Lagte Hai). The actress earns Rs 1-1.25 Lakh per day. Joining her is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel, who also apparently earns around the same amount.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi, the most loved actress of television industry, apparently bags Rs 90,000-1 Lakh per day. The actress got popular with her role of Ishita from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and is most followed actress on social media (Instagram).

Hina Khan

The most-wanted actress in television industry, Hina Khan bags around Rs 90,000 per day. The actress became the household name with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also did reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Currently, the actress is seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and also has a couple of Bollywood projects in her kitty.

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani, who got popular with her role of Khushi Kumar Raizada from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, apparently earns Rs 45,000 per day. The actress is currently busy with Vikram Bhatt's film.

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami is one of the most loved actresses in the television industry. The actress was recently seen in controversial show of Colors TV, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She earns around Rs 65,000 per day.

Shabbir Ahluwalia

Shabbir Ahluwalia, who became popular with the role of Abhishek Mehra from Kumkum Bhagya, apparently earns Rs 50-75k per day.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna impressed the viewers with the role of Anika from Ishqbaaz. It is being said that the actress earns around Rs 55,000 per day.