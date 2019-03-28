English
    Highest Paid Television Actors: Hina Khan, Divyanka, Nakuul, Sanaya-Drashti & Others In The List

    By
    |

    For aspiring actors to well-known celebrities, television industry has become a source of huge income. Television industry is no less than any other film industries. Although the payment is less compared to the film industry, when the actor become a hit in the television, their demand increase and the production houses might even try to get them on board by offering them big payment. A few actors might even jump to Bollywood or other film industry. Just like film industry, the televisio actors too work day and night and earn big!

    So many might wonder what might be their earning! As per sources, here is the list of top 10 television actors who earn (2018-2019) big in the television industry.

    Ram Kapoor, Dilip Joshi & Ronit Roy

    Leading the list are Bade Acche Lagte Hai's Ram Kapoor, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki's Ronit Roy and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi. The actors reportedly earn Rs 1.25-1.5 Lakh per day.

    Nakuul Mehta

    The blue-eyed boy of the television industry, Nakuul Mehta, who impressed the viewers with his role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi from Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz, apparently earns Rs 1.5 Lakh per day.

    Sakshi Tanwar & Karan Patel

    Sakshi Tanwar is popular actress in the television industry. She became popular with her roles like Parvati (Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii) and Priya Kapoor (Bade Acche Lagte Hai). The actress earns Rs 1-1.25 Lakh per day. Joining her is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel, who also apparently earns around the same amount.

    Divyanka Tripathi

    Divyanka Tripathi, the most loved actress of television industry, apparently bags Rs 90,000-1 Lakh per day. The actress got popular with her role of Ishita from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and is most followed actress on social media (Instagram).

    Hina Khan

    The most-wanted actress in television industry, Hina Khan bags around Rs 90,000 per day. The actress became the household name with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also did reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Currently, the actress is seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and also has a couple of Bollywood projects in her kitty.

    Sanaya Irani

    Sanaya Irani, who got popular with her role of Khushi Kumar Raizada from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, apparently earns Rs 45,000 per day. The actress is currently busy with Vikram Bhatt's film.

    Drashti Dhami

    Drashti Dhami is one of the most loved actresses in the television industry. The actress was recently seen in controversial show of Colors TV, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She earns around Rs 65,000 per day.

    Shabbir Ahluwalia

    Shabbir Ahluwalia, who became popular with the role of Abhishek Mehra from Kumkum Bhagya, apparently earns Rs 50-75k per day.

    Surbhi Chandna

    Surbhi Chandna impressed the viewers with the role of Anika from Ishqbaaz. It is being said that the actress earns around Rs 55,000 per day.

