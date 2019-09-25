Himansh Kohli On His Break-up With Neha Kakkar: I Can’t Change It Now

Why Himansh Never Spoke About His Break-up

When asked why he didn't share his side of the story post the break-up, Himansh told the leading daily that it has been a year and looking back, he never felt like talking about it.

‘I Can’t Change It Now’

About his break-up with Neha, he said, "Whatever happened has happened. I can't change it now. I still respect and wish the best for [Neha]. In bad times, we don't stop respecting each other."

Himansh Says Neha Is A Fabulous Artist

The singer added that Neha is a fabulous artist and a wonderful person. He also wished his ex-girlfriend good health and happiness.

Himansh Does Not Mind Working With Neha

When asked if they would work together in the future, the singer said, "Why not, why will I say no to good work?" asks Himansh, and continues, "If good offers come our way, as a professional, I'd definitely work with her. Our song, Oh Humsafar (2018), was a huge hit and got millions of views. People still say nice things about it. So, I will never say no to working on an interesting project with Neha."

No Time For Love!

Just like Neha, Himansh says that at this point, he doesn't have time for love. The singer says that he should be working now and wants to focus on his career.