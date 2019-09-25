Himansh Kohli On His Break-up With Neha Kakkar: I Can’t Change It Now
Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli, who started as friends, made their relationship public on a singing reality show in which the former was a judge. But the duo broke up almost a year ago. The cute couple's break-up news grabbed the limelight as Neha vented out by sharing a cryptic post on Instagram and stated how Himansh didn't deserve her time. When people started pointing fingers at Himansh, she even supported him. All these times, Himansh had remained silent. But now, he has finally decided to reveal his side of the story. While talking to HT, he said that whatever happened just happened and he can't change it now.
Himansh added that he respects her and wishes the best for her. He also said that he has no issues in collaborating with her in the future if they get good work.
Why Himansh Never Spoke About His Break-up
When asked why he didn't share his side of the story post the break-up, Himansh told the leading daily that it has been a year and looking back, he never felt like talking about it.
‘I Can’t Change It Now’
About his break-up with Neha, he said, "Whatever happened has happened. I can't change it now. I still respect and wish the best for [Neha]. In bad times, we don't stop respecting each other."
Himansh Says Neha Is A Fabulous Artist
The singer added that Neha is a fabulous artist and a wonderful person. He also wished his ex-girlfriend good health and happiness.
Himansh Does Not Mind Working With Neha
When asked if they would work together in the future, the singer said, "Why not, why will I say no to good work?" asks Himansh, and continues, "If good offers come our way, as a professional, I'd definitely work with her. Our song, Oh Humsafar (2018), was a huge hit and got millions of views. People still say nice things about it. So, I will never say no to working on an interesting project with Neha."
No Time For Love!
Just like Neha, Himansh says that at this point, he doesn't have time for love. The singer says that he should be working now and wants to focus on his career.
Most Read: Rakhi Sawant Cries & Complains Her Husband Is Ignoring Her; Netizens TROLL Her By Calling Her 'Item'