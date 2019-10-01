Did You Know Hina Khan Aspired To Become An Air-hostess? Here Are Unknown Facts About Birthday Girl!
Hina Khan is one of the most-talented actresses in the television industry. The actress started off her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which gave her both name and fame! She went on to do the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Although she was trolled and discouraged for her Bigg Boss participation, she never bothered. The actress dazzled at the red carpet at the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival. She wonderfully portayed the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, but had to quit the show due to her prior commitments. The actress will be seen in a couple of Bollywood films. As Hina turns 32 today, here's a look at a few unknown facts about the birthday girl!
Hina Has Masters Degree
Hina Khan was born in Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) and later moved to Delhi for her higher studies. She has completed Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the CCA School of Management, Gurgaon, Delhi.
She Aspired To Become An Air-hostess
After completing her studies, Hina relocated to Mumbai. Apparently, she enrolled herself for an air-hostess course. However, she could not join the training academy, as she contracted malaria.
Hina Wanted To Become A Journalist
The actress initially wanted to become a journalist. But, all of sudden she gave audition for acting. She never learnt acting before and never had acting on her mind, but got selected for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Her Favourites
# Her all-time favourite snack is butter-fried bread.
# Hina loves watching and playing basketball.
# Her favourite colour is sky blue.
# She always carries Taaviz in her wallet.
Hina has already received over 13 cakes and a lot of bouquets from her fans and Rocky. She shared pre-birthday celebration pictures on her Instagram stories.
