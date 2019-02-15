Double Celebration! Hina Khan Bakes Cake For Rocky On His Birthday; The Couple Dance Their Heart Out

Hina Organises Grand Birthday Bash For Rocky

Hina threw a grand party for the birthday boy Rocky and made his birthday a memorable one! Sharing the picture of star-shaped cake, Hina wrote, "Home made cake for birthday boy @rockyj1." - (sic)

Rocky Thanks Hina

Rocky shared a picture and thanked his lady-love. He wrote, "Thanks my love @realhinakhan for being in my life. And for the PARTY." - (sic)

Priyank & Benafsha At Rocky B’day Party

Hina's Bigg Boss friends, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-actors Nidhi Uttam, Kanchi Singh and others attended the party.

Hina & Rocky Dance Their Heart Out

On his birthday, Rocky wore leather pants and white tee with a printed jacked, while Hina colour co-ordinated with his attire. Hina looked lovely in a black dress. After cutting the cake, the couple set the stage on fire. Hina and Rocky danced their heart out all night with the guests.

Hina & Rocky’s Valentine’s Day

The duo also celebrated Valentine's day. Rocky shared a video which had a heart shaped cake with lips on it and ‘Love' written on it. He captioned the video, "Love is on the plate". Hina was seen telling, "Those are my lips".