English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Double Celebration! Hina Khan Bakes Cake For Rocky On His Birthday; The Couple Dance Their Heart Out

    By
    |

    It was double celebration for Hina Khan and Rocky as it was not only Valentine's Day yesterday (February 14), but also Rocky's birthday. Hina celebrated her boyfriend Rocky's birthday and Valentine's Day in a grand way! The duo partied hard with their friends. The couple never shy away from social media PDA. The Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2 actress shared a lot of fun pictures of Rocky's birthday on her Instagram story. The couple also shared Valentine's day celebration pictures as well. Take a look at the inside pictures and videos.

    Hina Organises Grand Birthday Bash For Rocky

    Hina threw a grand party for the birthday boy Rocky and made his birthday a memorable one! Sharing the picture of star-shaped cake, Hina wrote, "Home made cake for birthday boy @rockyj1." - (sic)

    Rocky Thanks Hina

    Rocky shared a picture and thanked his lady-love. He wrote, "Thanks my love @realhinakhan for being in my life. And for the PARTY." - (sic)

    Priyank & Benafsha At Rocky B’day Party

    Hina's Bigg Boss friends, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-actors Nidhi Uttam, Kanchi Singh and others attended the party.

    Hina & Rocky Dance Their Heart Out

    On his birthday, Rocky wore leather pants and white tee with a printed jacked, while Hina colour co-ordinated with his attire. Hina looked lovely in a black dress. After cutting the cake, the couple set the stage on fire. Hina and Rocky danced their heart out all night with the guests.

    Hina & Rocky’s Valentine’s Day

    The duo also celebrated Valentine's day. Rocky shared a video which had a heart shaped cake with lips on it and ‘Love' written on it. He captioned the video, "Love is on the plate". Hina was seen telling, "Those are my lips".

    View this post on Instagram

    About last night celebrations...wish u a very happy birthday ROCKY Amazing party

    A post shared by Hina Khan (@hinakhanteam1) on Feb 14, 2019 at 9:01pm PST

    View this post on Instagram

    #HappyValentinesDay #Hiro ❤🌹 #InstaUpdate @realhinakhan @rockyj1

    A post shared by Hina Khan (@hinakhanteam1) on Feb 14, 2019 at 1:47am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    Wishing you Very Happy birthday #RockyJaiswal 🎉🎉🎂🎂🎉🎉 #HappyValentinesDay #Hiro ❤🌹 #InstaUpdate @realhinakhan @rockyj1

    A post shared by Hina Khan (@hinakhanteam1) on Feb 13, 2019 at 9:36pm PST

    Most Read: #PulwamaTerrorAttack: Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani, Kapil Sharma & Other TV Celebs Condemn The Attack

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 18:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue