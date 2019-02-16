Double Celebration! Hina Khan Bakes Cake For Rocky On His Birthday; The Couple Dance Their Heart Out
It was double celebration for Hina Khan and Rocky as it was not only Valentine's Day yesterday (February 14), but also Rocky's birthday. Hina celebrated her boyfriend Rocky's birthday and Valentine's Day in a grand way! The duo partied hard with their friends. The couple never shy away from social media PDA. The Kasuatii Zindagii Kay 2 actress shared a lot of fun pictures of Rocky's birthday on her Instagram story. The couple also shared Valentine's day celebration pictures as well. Take a look at the inside pictures and videos.
Hina Organises Grand Birthday Bash For Rocky
Hina threw a grand party for the birthday boy Rocky and made his birthday a memorable one! Sharing a picture of a star-shaped cake, Hina wrote, "Home made cake for birthday boy @rockyj1." - (sic)
Rocky Thanks Hina
Rocky shared a picture and thanked his lady love. He wrote, "Thanks my love @realhinakhan for being in my life. And for the PARTY." - (sic)
Priyank & Benafsha At Rocky B’day Party
Hina's Bigg Boss friends, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-actors Nidhi Uttam, Kanchi Singh and others attended the party.
Hina & Rocky Dance Their Heart Out
On his birthday, Rocky wore leather pants and white tee with a printed jacket, while Hina colour co-ordinated with his attire. Hina looked lovely in a black dress. After cutting the cake, the couple set the stage on fire. Hina and Rocky danced their heart out all night with the guests.
Hina & Rocky’s Valentine’s Day
The duo also celebrated Valentine's day. Rocky shared a video, which had a heart shaped cake with lips on it and ‘Love' written on it. He captioned the video, "Love is on the plate". Hina was seen telling, "Those are my lips".
View this post on Instagram
About last night celebrations...wish u a very happy birthday ROCKY Amazing party
A post shared by Hina Khan (@hinakhanteam1) on Feb 14, 2019 at 9:01pm PST
View this post on Instagram
#HappyValentinesDay #Hiro ❤🌹 #InstaUpdate @realhinakhan @rockyj1
A post shared by Hina Khan (@hinakhanteam1) on Feb 14, 2019 at 1:47am PST
View this post on Instagram
Wishing you Very Happy birthday #RockyJaiswal 🎉🎉🎂🎂🎉🎉 #HappyValentinesDay #Hiro ❤🌹 #InstaUpdate @realhinakhan @rockyj1
A post shared by Hina Khan (@hinakhanteam1) on Feb 13, 2019 at 9:36pm PST
