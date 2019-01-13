English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Hina Khan Completes 10 Glorious Years In The Television Industry; Fans Congratulate Her!

    By
    |

    From playing Akshara on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina Khan has come a long way in the television industry. She even surprised her fans by participating on reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 12. The actress recently completed 10 glorious years in the television industry and fans congratulated the actress by sending her gifts. Hina was seen cutting a cake in the shape of '10'. She also shared a few pictures on social media and wrote, "Happy 10 years to "Us"❤️ "HINAHOLICS" you guyssss are love 🤗." - (sic)

    Fans took to social media to congratulate and praise the actress. They trended #Glorious10YearsOfHina and #10YearsOfHinaKhan on Twitter. The actress thanked her fans 'Hinaholics'. Check out a few tweets!

    Sharukipov

    "Seeing u in TV screen frm bachpan days (akshara-komolika) is smthg rmbrd n cherished frvr. #10YearsOfHinaKhan #HinaKhan #Glorious10YearsOfHina. Always loved u as a person.. B as u r now n frvr... #yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #BiggBoss #kkk #KasautiiZindagiiKay." - (sic)

    Mili Arora

    "Congrats @eyehinakhan for completing 10 yrs in tv world and a big sorry to u for not supporting u in bb11 I wish I can go back and support u, bt I'm happy that u r working so hard and making ur fans & family so proud. Love u Nikaaa. #Glorious10YearsOfHina." - (sic)

    Suchana

    "@eyehinakhan Congratulations...May God bless U with all the varieties of work in any platform that U want to do always.. good wishes always ❤ #Glorious10YearsOfHina." - (sic)

    @KatP2612

    "#Glorious10YearsOfHina @eyehinakhan your journey from Akshara to komolika has been tremendously outstanding U have been so inspirational person for every woman." - (sic)

    Ruqaiya

    "You're slaying like always.😍😊❤ Akshara to komolika. You justified all roles. Slaying in #kkk8 and #bb11. Sher Khan of tv industry.😍❤ Congratulation.❤ And best of luck for your future.🤩❤ Sher Khan keep shinning always.😍❤ @eyehinakhan #Glorious10YearsOfHina." - (sic)

    Most Read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein SPOILER: Abhishek Verma To Re-enter The Show But Not As Adi; Here's The Twist!

    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 0:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue