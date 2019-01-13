Hina Khan Completes 10 Glorious Years In The Television Industry; Fans Congratulate Her!
From playing Akshara on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina Khan has come a long way in the television industry. She even surprised her fans by participating on reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 12. The actress recently completed 10 glorious years in the television industry and fans congratulated the actress by sending her gifts. Hina was seen cutting a cake in the shape of '10'. She also shared a few pictures on social media and wrote, "Happy 10 years to "Us"❤️ "HINAHOLICS" you guyssss are love 🤗." - (sic)
Fans took to social media to congratulate and praise the actress. They trended #Glorious10YearsOfHina and #10YearsOfHinaKhan on Twitter. The actress thanked her fans 'Hinaholics'. Check out a few tweets!
Sharukipov
"Seeing u in TV screen frm bachpan days (akshara-komolika) is smthg rmbrd n cherished frvr. #10YearsOfHinaKhan #HinaKhan #Glorious10YearsOfHina. Always loved u as a person.. B as u r now n frvr... #yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #BiggBoss #kkk #KasautiiZindagiiKay." - (sic)
Mili Arora
"Congrats @eyehinakhan for completing 10 yrs in tv world and a big sorry to u for not supporting u in bb11 I wish I can go back and support u, bt I'm happy that u r working so hard and making ur fans & family so proud. Love u Nikaaa. #Glorious10YearsOfHina." - (sic)
Suchana
"@eyehinakhan Congratulations...May God bless U with all the varieties of work in any platform that U want to do always.. good wishes always ❤ #Glorious10YearsOfHina." - (sic)
@KatP2612
"#Glorious10YearsOfHina @eyehinakhan your journey from Akshara to komolika has been tremendously outstanding U have been so inspirational person for every woman." - (sic)
Ruqaiya
"You're slaying like always.😍😊❤ Akshara to komolika. You justified all roles. Slaying in #kkk8 and #bb11. Sher Khan of tv industry.😍❤ Congratulation.❤ And best of luck for your future.🤩❤ Sher Khan keep shinning always.😍❤ @eyehinakhan #Glorious10YearsOfHina." - (sic)
