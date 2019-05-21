Hina Khan Was Disheartened With Unpleasant Comment; Says She Can Never Play Victim!

What Did Hina Expect From Cannes?

The actress revealed that she didn't expect anything at Cannes as she was not a Bollywood celebrity, but a television actor. She didn't know that people would acknowledge her, but was overwhelmed with the reactions. She adds that she cried seeing all the love and support and thanked everyone for the same.

Hina’s Experience Walking The Red Carpet

When asked about her experience walking the red carpet, the actress told HT, "I was nervous as I was walking the Cannes red carpet for a feature film and people look up to me as a style icon, so I kept wondering, will I be able to do it properly? Am I choosing the right outfit? But we were preparing for Cannes since a while. I got a great response from international designers, who wanted me to wear their creations. I have more outfits than events to wear them at."

The Right Piece Of Advice She Got At Cannes!

"At Cannes, I got the right piece of advice that other than the famous Hollywood celebs, the international photographers don't know most celebrities from other countries, so they look for celebrities who present themselves well and have the right attitude. So, if they like you, they will keep clicking your photo. I thank the Almighty that they loved me."

About Unsavoury Comment By A Journalist

Regarding the unpleasant remark and the support she received from the TV fraternity, she said, "I did feel disheartened to hear something like that. Why would someone look down upon TV? Give us the opportunity and we will shine. If you can't say anything good, don't say this either."

The Actress Thanks People Who Stood By Her!

"I have worked hard to be where I am. I know how I managed to shoot the film and my TV shoot. But, I can never play a victim as I have confidence in myself and I will prove my worth with time, with God's grace. And I am grateful that so many people stood by me."

Priyanka Chopra Wishes Luck For Hina

It has to be recalled that Hina wrote a lengthy note and thanked Priyanka Chopra for inviting her to the party. Now, PeeCee has replied to Hina. She wrote, "Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in anyway that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! Xoxo #GirlsForGirls." - (sic)

Mouni Roy Praises Hina

Also, Naagin actress Mouni Roy is all praise for Hina. The actress tweeted, "I feel sooo happy when someone comes from point zero and makes it all on their own. You stirred that in my heart today. So so proud of what you have achieved @eyehinakhan from the bottom of my heart I only wish upwards & onwards for you here on. Love & my bestest wishes to you." - (sic)