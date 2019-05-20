Dreams Do Come True! Hina Khan Poses With Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jones At Cannes Chopard Party!
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Hina Khan is hitting the headlines for all the right reasons! The actress has impressed and made her fans, friends and family, even the television industry proud with her appearance at 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Hina didn't just grab headlines for her red carpet appearance, but also because of an unsavory online comment. The actress was supported by not just the actors from television industry, but also by Bollywood celebrities like Farah Khan and Salman Khan. Nakuul Mehta had even recently shared an open letter to the journalist who mocked Hina for her appearance at Cannes.
The actress didn't get discouraged with the journalist's comment, but moved on and did the work for what she was (for her premiere of film Lines) at Cannes. Recently, she even shared a picture snapped with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jones, Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty at Cannes Chopard Party. Take a look at the picture and other looks of Hina from Cannes that is indeed praise-worthy!
Hina Khan Poses With PC & Nick At Chopard Party
Sharing a picture, Hina wrote, "#AboutLastNight @chopard Party.. I have a lot to post, lot to write but for now all I can say is dreams do come true ❤️ @priyankachopra @nickjonas @iamhumaq @dianapenty."
In Pic: Hina’s Interview Session Look
Hina looked simple yet classy in a black pantsuit. From her co-stars Rohan Mehra, Ashnoor Kaur, Bigg Boss inmate Priyank Sharma to Drashti Dhami, Rohit Roy, many actors commented on Hina's post.
First Red Carpet Look Of Hina
At her first red carpet look, Hina looked stunning in a shimmery silver see-through floor length gown with plunging neckline designed by Ziad Nakad. Sharing a picture from the red carpet, she wrote, "#Cannes2019. The picture is just not "a" picture. #GodsSign.#ShiningStar @festivaldecannes."
Hina’s Day 2 Look
At her debut Bollywood film, Lines poster launch (Look 2), the actress donned green sleeveless dress designed by Syrian-born fashion designer Rami Al Ali.
Day 3: The Actress Looked Stunning In Lavender Dress
On day 3, post red carpet appearance, Hina wore a lavender dress with a huge black belt at the waistline. Sharing a few pictures, the actress wrote, "Forgiveness is the smell that lavender gives out when you tread on it.. #LavenderLove (Mark Twain)."
Hina Shines In Sky Blue Dress On Day 4
On day 4, Hina wore sky blue shirt and pants which had black printed lines and cut-out details. The actress also gave an interview to Anupama Chopra about her upcoming film, Hiroo's Better Film.
Hina’s Second Red Carpet Look
On day 5, the actress yet again took all her fans surprised with another red carpet look! She looked gorgeous in metallic high-slit gown designed by Australian fashion house Alin Le' Kal.
