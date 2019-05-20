Dreams Do Come True! Hina Khan Poses With Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jones At Cannes Chopard Party!

Hina Khan Poses With PC & Nick At Chopard Party

Sharing a picture, Hina wrote, "#AboutLastNight @chopard Party.. I have a lot to post, lot to write but for now all I can say is dreams do come true ❤️ @priyankachopra @nickjonas @iamhumaq @dianapenty."

In Pic: Hina’s Interview Session Look

Hina looked simple yet classy in a black pantsuit. From her co-stars Rohan Mehra, Ashnoor Kaur, Bigg Boss inmate Priyank Sharma to Drashti Dhami, Rohit Roy, many actors commented on Hina's post.

First Red Carpet Look Of Hina

At her first red carpet look, Hina looked stunning in a shimmery silver see-through floor length gown with plunging neckline designed by Ziad Nakad. Sharing a picture from the red carpet, she wrote, "#Cannes2019. The picture is just not "a" picture. #GodsSign.#ShiningStar @festivaldecannes."

Hina’s Day 2 Look

At her debut Bollywood film, Lines poster launch (Look 2), the actress donned green sleeveless dress designed by Syrian-born fashion designer Rami Al Ali.

Day 3: The Actress Looked Stunning In Lavender Dress

On day 3, post red carpet appearance, Hina wore a lavender dress with a huge black belt at the waistline. Sharing a few pictures, the actress wrote, "Forgiveness is the smell that lavender gives out when you tread on it.. #LavenderLove (Mark Twain)."

Hina Shines In Sky Blue Dress On Day 4

On day 4, Hina wore sky blue shirt and pants which had black printed lines and cut-out details. The actress also gave an interview to Anupama Chopra about her upcoming film, Hiroo's Better Film.

Hina’s Second Red Carpet Look

On day 5, the actress yet again took all her fans surprised with another red carpet look! She looked gorgeous in metallic high-slit gown designed by Australian fashion house Alin Le' Kal.