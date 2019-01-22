Hina Khan Felt Numb After Watching Aamir Khan’s Rubaro Roshni; Priyank To Romance Neha Kakkar

Hina Khan Reviews Aamir Khan’s Rubaru Roshni

The actress wrote, "Life may appear to us as if it's a mere journey from point A to point B. In this journey sometimes we face unrelenting hurdles, heart sinking tragedies and the very common human urge to avenge their loss. But light can only be found if we eliminate the darkness within ourselves first. I felt exactly numb, awakened and elevated after watching #RubaruRoshni."

Hina Asks Fans To Watch The Show

She further wrote, ""U can't miss the experience, u should not! 26th jan 11:00am @starplus. Thank you so much @_aamirkhan for having me 🙏 So so much to learn from you.. Directed by @svatichakravarty Hats off to you👍."

Avika Gor On Khatron Ke Khiladi

Avika Gor, who recently got evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi shared her experience of being part of the show. She told IE, "It was an amazing time that I had with the team. When we were flying to Argentina, I was still in a second mind on my flight. I was really thinking about going back. And now, people are saying that if I could do this at such a young age, I can really do bigger things."

#10YearChallenge: Shama Sikander & Puja Banerjee Trolled For Going Under Knife

Many actors took #10YearChallenge and shared their transformation pictures. While many praised the transformations of the actors, a few trolled actors like Shama Sikander and Puja Banerjee for going under knife.

Puja Banerjee Slams Trollers

Puja Banerjee slammed the trollers who accused her of getting plastic surgery done. She replied to one of the users, "Wow I guess u know me better than me. Pls guys just try to be lil sure b4 u comment anything all the ppl in the world don't transform themselves with surgeries there are other ways like dieting working out yoga swimming and lot more healthier ways apart from cosmetic processes so pls don't comment anything until u r sure about it." - (sic)

Fans Plan To Trend Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi will soon be making her reality TV comeback as a solo anchor. She will be seen collaborating with legendary music director AR Rahman who will be seen as the super-judge of The Voice. The actress took to social media to announce the date. She wrote, "My latest obsession coming soon on @StarPlus! 3rd Feb- Forget the world, watch #TheVoice2019. BiggestInternationalSingingRealityShow." Fans plan to trend ‘#DivyankaAsHost' on social media on February 3.

Priyank To Romance Neha Kakkar

Priyank Sharma, who made his debut in music album 'Buzz', which became superhit of the season, will be seen will be seen alongside Tik Tok sensation, Aashika Bhatia and romancing Neha Kakkar in Tony Kakkar's new song.

Hina Is Proud Of Priyank

Hina wrote, "Like I said keep calm and work hard. so proud of you @ipriyanksharmaa 👍new beginnings.. Now this song will create history exactly like Buzz.that's his charm..exactly the way punchbeat hit a million views in just few hours..kudos to all the actors of punchbeat👏👏 you rock Pri❤️." - (sic)