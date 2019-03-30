Hina Khan Is A Great Mix Of Sensuality & Class: Vikram Bhatt Reveals Why He Chose Hina For His Film!

Hina Khan Is A Great Mix Of Sensuality & Class

When asked as to why he chose Hina for the project, he told the entertainment portal, "I think for the film I am trying to make, there is something about Hina which is extremely appealing. She is a great mix of sensuality, class."

Why Vikram Bhatt Chose Hina For His Film?

He further added, "Even on her Instagram if you see her pictures are extremely classy and she is a good actor. She plays the editor of a fashion magazine in the movie and she just fits the role perfectly." The filmmaker added that the actress understands the role perfectly and she is a good actor.

Has He Watched Hina’s Work On TV?

When asked whether he has seen any of her work on television, as she has been in the industry for 10 years, Vikram told to another media portal, " I saw her shows on YouTube."

Vikram Says…

He further said, "I hadn't followed Bigg Boss so much. But I did saw a few clips of her previous show and also of her recent stint as Komolika (Kasautii Zindagii Kay), she is fabulous."