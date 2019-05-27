Hina Khan Is Highest Paid Actress In Television? The Actress Has A Witty Answer!

Did Hina Reveal That She Get More Money In TV?

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Hina was asked about her reaction to the unsavoury comment, it is then the actress said, "You work hard in life to reach where you want to reach, it takes a lot of courage to break stereotype and get out of your comfort zone. When you that you make so much money in television."

Hina Neither Denies Nor Accepts!

Anupama interfered and asked, "You are the highest paid woman on television." Hina laughs and replied, "I won't deny and I won't accept." The actress continues, "You put a lot of hard work and coming to Cannes is not easy!"

The Actress' Remunertion In Kasautii

To the uninitiated, there were reports that Hina was being paid Rs 2.25 Lakh per episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Also, it has to be recalled that there were reports of Hina bagging huge amount even on Bigg Boss.

Hina Bagged More Amount Than Shilpa!

It was said that although Shilpa Shinde won Bigg Boss, Hina was took home Rs 1.75 crore. Hina received Rs 1.25 crore for the first 10 weeks. For the last 5 weeks, she was paid Rs 50 lakh. The total amount of money bagged by Hina Khan is Rs 1.75 crore.

Shilpa's Bigg Boss Remuneration!

As per Shilpa's contract, she received Rs 6 lakh per week for the first 10 weeks and for rest of the 5 weeks, she bagged Rs 5 lakh per week, which totalled Rs 85 Lakh. After winning the show, she won Rs 44 Lakh as prize money, which totalled to Rs 1.29 Crore.