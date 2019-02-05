Hina Khan Is NOT Quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2; Announces Her Cannes Debut!

Hina Is Taking Another Break

It was said that the actress will be taking yet another break to shoot for her films (not one but three films) that are lined up to shoot in the upcoming months. There were speculations that the actress is not happy with her track.

Is Hina Quitting Kasautii?

When Spotboye asked her whether she plans to make a comeback later on the show, she said, 'Depends I might or I might not.' This statement made may speculate that she is quitting the show. Fans started requesting her not to quit the show and even asked her to confirm whether she is quitting the show or not?

The Actress Clarifies…

On seeing the reports of her quitting the show spreading like a wildfire, Hina decided to clarify the same. She took some time while shooting the show and came LIVE on Instagram, where she clarified the rumour and even revealed her future projects!

Hina Is Just Taking A Break

Hina revealed in LIVE chat, "I am very excited about a lot of new things happening in my life. And I am definitely enjoying my character in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. As you guys must be reading in a few articles done by online portals that have written about my exit from the show. Well, it's not like that. I'm taking a break from Kasautii and that's because of a reason."

The Actress To Be Seen In 3 Films

"I have three films in my kitty out of which one I'm shooting in May, one in June, and another one in August. I'm pretty excited to shoot it. I'm going to take a break of 4-5 months beginning from mid-April.

The Show Must Go On Says Hina

"Let's see how it goes from here. The show must go on. If at all the character is needed in the show they will see what to do. Whether I manage to come back will be a call that has to be taken at the right time. I will be shooting till mid-April and you will be seeing me the whole of April. I am not quitting Kasautii."

Hina To Walk Cannes Red Carpet

"There are lots of new things coming up for me. I might be walking red carpet at Cannes Film Festival for my first film Lines. The film is looking very nice and Farida ji is looking so cute. I might shoot another film at Cannes. It is an international project and will be shot in July-August. Really looking forward to do world cinema."