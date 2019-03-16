Hina Khan Is Opting Out Of The Show Because Of This Movie; But Here's The Good News For Fans!

Hina Is Opting Out Of Kasautii Because Of Vikram Bhatt's Movie!

The readers must be aware that Hina has signed a women-centric movie titled Lines. As per Bollywoodlife report, the actress' second project is also going to be a women-centric film which is being directed by popular filmmaker Vikram Bhatt! It is being said this movie is the reason why she is opting out of the show.

Hina In Another Women-centric Film

A source revealed to the entertainment portal, "Vikram has signed Hina, and it is going to be a women-centric movie." The movie is said to be helmed by Zee Studios.

Movie's Shoot Delayed!

The movie was supposed to go on floors from March 2019, but other cast members of the movie have not been finalised as of now and hence the delay!

Hina's Exit Delayed!

Well, the good news is that Hina's exit has been delayed that too for 6-7 weeks! One reason might be because her track is doing well. Another reason is the delay in her movies' schedules!