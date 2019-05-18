English
    Hina Khan Launches Her Debut Film Poster Lines At Cannes!

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Hina Khan made a stunning appearance at 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Her debut at Cannes was not only praised by fans but also the actors from television industry were proud of her. But an editor's cheap comment upset the telly actors. The actors stood united and slammed him for mocking her Cannes debut. Not just television actors, even Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli, Farah Khan and Bigg Boss host supported her. Salman gave a witty reply when asked about his reaction to the journalist's comment. He said, "This is very responsible of the editor to make a comment like that, so thoughtful. I don't understand what did he want to say? Cannes is Chandivali or Chandivali is going to Cannes."

    Later, the journalist apologised to Hina Khan and said that his caption was grossly misconstrued. Well, Hina moved on and she did for what she is at Cannes - launched the poster of her debut Bollywood film Lines.

    Hina Khan Launches Her Debut Film Poster Lines At Cannes!

    Lines is produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and is co-produced by Jayant Jaiswal's Hiro Faar Better films. The poster of the film shows Hina in a different avatar. She is seen wearing traditional jewellery and there is a map at the backdrop which indicates that the film might be about cross border issue.

    Hina looked gorgeous in a green dress. Sharing a picture of the poster, the actress wrote, "Emotions don't change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of #Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story."

    "#Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much we loved it. This is the first look launched at @festivaldecannes and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can! #cannes2019."

    Rocky also shared the poster and captioned, "#LINESFirst look & Official poster launch at the India Pavilion @ficci_india @festivaldecannes #Cannes2019Our first ever Co-produced feature film hits its first strike internationally. Many more to go..!👌Hiro's Faar Better Films #HFBF @realhinakhan.Much Appreciations and Love to my fellow colleagues the super talented @rahatkazmi #RKF, the most witty @tariq_khana #TKP, the elegant @zebasajid2 #ZSF and the skipper @husseinkhan72 #STC & of course @rishi_bhutani .✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"

    hina khan rocky salman khan cannes
    Saturday, May 18, 2019
